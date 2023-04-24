Indie-rock band Sleepy Gonzales, described as “musical ADHD” on Light Organ Records’ website, will perform at Party for the Planet, in the band’s Surrey hometown. (Photo: lightorganrecords.com)

ANNUAL EVENT

Surrey’s free Earth Day ‘Party’ happens Saturday at civic plaza, with live music and more

April 29 festival will feature 3 stages, a plant sale, clothing swap and other attractions

Earth Day will be celebrated a week late in Surrey at another Party for the Planet, planned this Saturday (April 29) at Surrey Civic Plaza.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the City of Surrey’s free annual festival is a showcase of live entertainment by musicians, dancers, and environmental educators, along with a plant sale, clothing swap, food trucks and more.

On partyfortheplanet.ca, it’s described as “Western Canada’s largest, free Earth Day event in the heart of Surrey City Centre,” at 13450 104 Ave.

First held in 1970, Earth Day is marked annually on April 22, and Surrey’s Party for the Planet is always held on a Saturday close to that date.

This year, April 22 fell on a Saturday, which would make for perfect timing, but that day was already busy in Surrey with the return of the massive Vaisakhi parade in Newton, so April 29 was chosen for the city’s Earth Day event to avoid conflict.

A “launch video” for the 2023 event is posted to Youtube.

Close to two dozen music, dance and other groups are booked to perform on three stages, from DJ A-Slam to hip-hop dancers West. The plaza will also stage alt-rock band Sleepy Gonzales, funk-pop singer Rebecca Sichon, reggae artist Mivule, cover band Matt Cook-Contois & Erik Severinson, Glisha, North Surrey Dance, KP Glee Club, CircusWest and more.

A plant sale hosted by Surrey Parks will sell native plants from $3 to $6. University Drive will include a rock-climbing wall, exhibitors and plant-based food trucks. The sustainable marketplace will see local vendors selling eco-friendly products, and a clothing swap involves free, lightly-used clothing items.

Party for the Planet is first of the City of Surrey’s free family celebrations for 2023, and is presented by TD for a 12th consecutive year.

Such gatherings “serve an incredibly important purpose by bringing people together in the spirit of promoting a more vibrant, sustainable tomorrow,” according to Chris Sirovyak, a district VP with the bank.


