Surrey’s free Bear Creek Park Lights event returns with limited, pre-booked tickets

Tickets will be released Tuesday (Oct. 19) for the “new” Bear Creek Park Lights, a free illuminated nature trail experience in Surrey this fall.

The park garden will be lit up from Nov. 5 to 19 this year, expect on Remembrance Day (Nov. 11).

Entry times are available every 30 minutes from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., with 80 tickets available for each entry time. Visits must be pre-booked on the city’s website, surrey.ca.

“Bear Creek Park has provided lasting memories to its attendees since the first light display in 2012,” the website notes.

Previously known as Surrey Garden Light Festival, Bear Creek Park Lights is billed as “a safe, accessible, family friendly light display throughout the park’s gardens.” The series of light and audio displays “will dazzle your senses with illuminated natural landscapes, whimsical light displays and stunning photo opportunities.”

Video showing Bear Creek Park Lights in 2019 is posted to the Exit Thru the Gift Shop channel on YouTube.

(Story continues below video)

The event is designed to bring light to the area at a time of year when things get increasingly dark.

“This event started as just a unique way to see the park, and it was never meant to be a Christmas thing or a Halloween thing, it’s more about when our daylight fades,” Mandy Hadfield, a lead organizer of the event, told the Now-Leader in 2018.

This year, our clocks “fall back” at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, two days after the start of Bear Creek Park Lights.

Bear Creek Park is located at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey. For more event details, call 604-501-5100 or email partnersinparks@surrey.ca.



