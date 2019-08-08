Surrey’s free Band-Aid day for young musicians returns this fall

Surrey Arts Centre will be a hub for music on Sept. 14

Another Band-Aid youth musician development day is planned in Surrey this fall.

The free event gives budding young musicians an opportunity to learn from professional players and also meet peers looking to create music.

The day includes workshops and an evening showcase concert for singers, songwriters, guitar players, DJs, bands and others aged 12 to 22.

This year’s Band-Aid will take place at Surrey Arts Centre on Saturday, Sept. 14. To register, call 604-501-5100 and use course number 4679458.

A video showcasing the 2018 event is posted on the city’s website (surrey.ca).

“Band-Aid emerged out of the community,” says a post. “Youth musicians want to use their powers for good – to create a positive culture for young bands in Surrey. They want to collaborate, work together and learn together.

“Band-Aid is building a network where everyone is welcome to contribute to a positive and constructive music community by acquiring skills and relationships that benefit their development as musicians.”

This year, workshops will include Stage Presence with the band Speed Control, Refresh Your Basics with Sami Ghawi, a bass guitar clinic with David Spidel, rhythm guitar with Ghawi, a Come Together (Art of the Jam) session, Beat Making with Nimbus School of Recording & Media and clinics focusing on vocals, drumming and songwriting.

Band-Aid, presented by Envision Financial runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 14.



