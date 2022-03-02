Haleena Gill in video posted to “Big Brother Canada” website.

Surrey’s ‘Big Brother Canada’ contestant proud to be second-generation Punjabi girl

‘I felt like, growing up I really wanted to be white, but now I’ve finally got balance,’ Haleena Gill says

The new season of TV’s “Big Brother Canada” involves a Surrey woman who “isn’t afraid of being cutthroat when needed.”

Haleena Gill, 27, is described as a Master’s student in early-childhood education on the television show’s website, where all 16 of the “houseguests” are profiled.

“Ready to be the friend, therapist, or whoever you need her to be, Haleena plans to get the houseguests to fall in love with her but isn’t afraid of being cutthroat when needed,” Gill’s bio says.

Season 10 of the show debuts March 2 on Global, with contestants hailing from cities across Canada.

In a video, Gill opens up about feeling honoured to represent Punjabi women on the reality-TV show.

She describes herself as a second-generation Punjabi girl.

“I have big fat Indian family, and I’m 27 still living with my family,” she says. “I felt like, growing up I really wanted to be white, but now I’ve finally got balance. I’m a mixture of my Canadian culture and my Punjabi culture.”

Gill admits to be “a walking, talking disaster.

A “fun fact” about her is that she has a “Harry Potter scar” on the top of her forehead from shark cage diving in South Africa.

“I’m clumsy, awkward, and I talk loud,” Gill says. “I’m not the best cook. I have not been physically active in the last three years.

“But I have a really big heart and love helping people.”

The “Big Brother” TV series follows a group of contestants who live in a custom-built home under constant video surveillance. Each week the “houseguests” compete for power and safety before voting each other out of the house, with a prize for the winner.


