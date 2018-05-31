Surrey’s annual ‘Sounds of Summer’ concerts start with Caviar & Lace in July

Caviar & Lace opens this year’s Sounds of Summer concert series in Surrey with a July 4 performance at The Glades Garden Park.

Surrey’s annual Sounds of Summer series will feature 10 concerts at a wide range of outdoor venues, starting July 4 with the “pop-eclectica” music of Caviar & Lace at The Glades Garden Park.

“From Bluegrass to New Orleans jazz, Surrey’s free Sounds of Summer concert series brings toe tapping tunes to our beautiful park settings,” says a post at surrey.ca. “Please bring blankets or folding chairs to enjoy each performance.”

Six years ago, event planners with the city came up with the idea of holding concerts as a way to bring people into Surrey’s many parks.

Some concert-goers will travel to each of the events, which continue through July and August. Admission is free.

“We typically see that this (series) gains momentum when friends start telling friends about it, and we’re seeing that tonight,” event planner Dan Nielsen told the Now-Leader at last year’s series-opening show at Holland Park.

In 2017, the series featured 13 concerts, so it’s been scaled back by three events for 2018.

Parking is limited at some of the venues.

“Please carpool or arrange to be dropped off,” encourages a post on the city’s website. “Way finding signs will be available to direct you to the stage. All pets must be on leash. Darts Hill and The Glades Garden Parks do not permit pets except service dogs.”

The second concert in the series will feature the Celtic sounds of Tiller’s Folly at Fleetwood Park on the evening of July 11.

After that, Razz MaJazz Trio will play Darts Hill Garden Park on the afternoon of July 13, and Cannery Row (folk blues) sets up at Bear Creek Park Garden on July 18.

Next up, Darts Hill Garden Park is the scene for Rusty Rails’ bluegrass numbers on July 25, with Top City set to play R&B, soul, Motown and funk at Holland Park on Aug. 1.

Sullivan Park is a stage for the roots and blues of David Sinclair & Keith Bennett on Aug. 8, followed by the “Rocky Mountain folk/pop” of Flint & Feather at Surrey Nature Centre on Aug. 15.

The True North Troubadours will perform the 60s-era folk of Peter, Paul and Mary at Francis Park on the afternoon of Aug. 17, and the series concludes with a Wheat in the Barley showcase of folk fusion/roots at Historic Stewart Farmhouse on Aug. 22.

The complete schedule, with venue addresses and website links to each of the performing artists, is posted at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13488.aspx.