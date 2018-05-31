Caviar & Lace opens this year’s Sounds of Summer concert series in Surrey with a July 4 performance at The Glades Garden Park.

Surrey’s annual ‘Sounds of Summer’ concerts start with Caviar & Lace in July

Ten-concert series features a wide variety of music at several city parks

Surrey’s annual Sounds of Summer series will feature 10 concerts at a wide range of outdoor venues, starting July 4 with the “pop-eclectica” music of Caviar & Lace at The Glades Garden Park.

“From Bluegrass to New Orleans jazz, Surrey’s free Sounds of Summer concert series brings toe tapping tunes to our beautiful park settings,” says a post at surrey.ca. “Please bring blankets or folding chairs to enjoy each performance.”

Six years ago, event planners with the city came up with the idea of holding concerts as a way to bring people into Surrey’s many parks.

Some concert-goers will travel to each of the events, which continue through July and August. Admission is free.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

“We typically see that this (series) gains momentum when friends start telling friends about it, and we’re seeing that tonight,” event planner Dan Nielsen told the Now-Leader at last year’s series-opening show at Holland Park.

In 2017, the series featured 13 concerts, so it’s been scaled back by three events for 2018.

• RELATED STORY: More concerts, wider variety of music in Surrey’s free Sounds of Summer series for 2017.

Parking is limited at some of the venues.

“Please carpool or arrange to be dropped off,” encourages a post on the city’s website. “Way finding signs will be available to direct you to the stage. All pets must be on leash. Darts Hill and The Glades Garden Parks do not permit pets except service dogs.”

The second concert in the series will feature the Celtic sounds of Tiller’s Folly at Fleetwood Park on the evening of July 11.

After that, Razz MaJazz Trio will play Darts Hill Garden Park on the afternoon of July 13, and Cannery Row (folk blues) sets up at Bear Creek Park Garden on July 18.

Next up, Darts Hill Garden Park is the scene for Rusty Rails’ bluegrass numbers on July 25, with Top City set to play R&B, soul, Motown and funk at Holland Park on Aug. 1.

Sullivan Park is a stage for the roots and blues of David Sinclair & Keith Bennett on Aug. 8, followed by the “Rocky Mountain folk/pop” of Flint & Feather at Surrey Nature Centre on Aug. 15.

The True North Troubadours will perform the 60s-era folk of Peter, Paul and Mary at Francis Park on the afternoon of Aug. 17, and the series concludes with a Wheat in the Barley showcase of folk fusion/roots at Historic Stewart Farmhouse on Aug. 22.

The complete schedule, with venue addresses and website links to each of the performing artists, is posted at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13488.aspx.

Previous story
Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Just Posted

Surrey’s annual ‘Sounds of Summer’ concerts start with Caviar & Lace in July

Ten-concert series features a wide variety of music at several city parks

Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

Grocery staff, suppliers, and business partners hit the links Wednesday for children’s hospitals.

Walk for Veterans gaining momentum

South Surrey’s Equitas Society spearheads high-profile event in Coquitlam on Sunday

Surrey-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

HEALTH: New kidney clinic in Surrey the first of its kind in B.C.

PKD Foundation officials celebrate new Fraser Health facility at 9801 King George Blvd.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

UPDATED: Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

42 year-old man is facing seven charges

Young Langley man’s life revolves around dialysis

A rare disease damaged and scarred Paul’s kidneys.

Most Read