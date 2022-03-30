Surrey’s 5X Festival Block Party returns this spring with ‘finest brown escapist experience’

Single-day concert June 11 to feature Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, Khanvict and others

The 2019 5X Festival Block party attracted thousands of people to Surrey’s Central City Plaza. This year’s event moves to Holland Park. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

The 5X Festival Block Party will return to Surrey later this spring, on Saturday, June 11, with thousands of ticket-holders expected at the new Holland Park venue.

On hold during the pandemic, June’s week-long 5X Festival is billed as “largest South Asian youth event in Canada. Maybe in history.”

Tickets for the single-day Block Party, priced at $30 on eventbrite.ca, include concert access, an array of food vendors, art installations, a merch area, “and the finest brown escapist experience you’ve ever encountered,” says an Instagram post by 5xfest.

The festival’s big concert promises eight hours of live music by performers including Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, Khanvict, Shreea Kaul, Ikky, Robyn Sandhu, REHMA and more, event organizers announced Wednesday (March 30).

Pre-pandemic, the 2019 5X Fest Block Party in Surrey featured performances by Mickey Singh, Raja Kumari and others at Central City Plaza, with thousands in attendance. Artist Sidhu Moose Wala was pulled from the lineup last-minute, due to safety concerns from Surrey RCMP.

• VIDEO/STORY from 2019: 5X Festival takes over Surrey’s Central City plaza.

This year the event moves to Holland Park, located south of Central City Shopping Centre.

5X Festival is planned by Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), a charity founded in 2004.

“Our vision is to build a world where we belong and thrive,” notes a post on 5xfest.com. “Our flagship event is a multi-day, multi-venue festival covering music, visual art, fashion, and culture. 5X also builds an online community through social media, 5X Press, and created content.”

VIBC hosts initiatives “to further support progressive South Asian artistic expression. Our signature initiative is 5X, the essential festival and digital community.”



