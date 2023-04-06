Surrey Youth Theatre’s ‘Jungle Book’ is a modern re-telling

Among players rehearsing Surrey Youth Theatre Company’s The Jungle Book are (left to right) Alli Ferguson, Jenna Vanstone, Grady Bateman, Alex Cyr, Sarah Vandrop, Shulamite Mlobela and Carson Creech. Contributed photo.

It’s called The Jungle Book – but don’t expect the Disney version.

When Surrey Youth Theatre Company (SYTCO) presents The Jungle Book at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, they will be using playwright Greg Banks’ modern retelling of the classic tales by Rudyard Kipling, originally published in 1894.

Directed by SYTCO founder Susan Pendleton, the production (presented Sunday, April 30, in a 2 p.m. matinee and 6 p.m. evening performance) celebrates the South Surrey-based company’s 26th year.

”This adaptation is perfect for children and families to enjoy together and recommended for ages six and up,” Pendleton said, in a media release.

Written for a cast of only five actors, SYTCO’s adventurous production – assistant directed by Marina Cyr with the assistance of Shulamite Mlobela – is a modern retelling utilizing nine young actors to fill numerous scripted roles in the production.

Pendleton noted that Kipling first began writing his animal stories as he and his wife were awaiting the birth of their first child.

“Inspired to write something magical, Kipling drew from his own experiences of living in India, his birthplace, and home – for many years– during his young adulthood,” she added.

The Jungle Book follows the story of a young boy, Mowgli, lost to his human family, who finds a new social network among the jungle-dwelling wildlife.

Protected and guided by Baloo, the bear; Bagheera the black panther, and Mother and Father Wolf, Mowgli discovers challenges and dangers that test his strength and friendships.

Yet he finds that when he is in peril, the ones who truly care for him are never that far behind. Ultimately, it’s up to Mowgli to figure out in which world he truly belongs.

“Mowgli is how all children are when they start off in the world,” Banks has said.

“Just curious, unafraid, energetic, excited about the world.”

“Banks strips out the colonial overtones in The Jungle Book and plays on the nostalgia of Kipling’s tales,” Pendleton pointed out.

“It has a contemporary interpretation of the animal characters that connects it to our own human experience in a more intentional way,” Banks explains, noting that, at heart, it’s a story about a young boy facing the challenges of growing up.

Playing Young Mowgli in SYTCO’s version is Hattie Watts, while the role of the older Mowgli is taken by Ayrton Li.

Mlobela portrays Baloo, and Jenna Vanstone portrays Bagheera; with Cyr as Kaa, the rock python, while the challenges Mowgli faces are embodied by Carson Creech, as Shere Khan; and Alli Ferguson as a vulture (doubling as a wolf and a monkey).

Sara Vandop appears as Mother Wolf and a monkey, and Grady Bateman appears as Father Wolf and another monkey.

Surrey Arts Centre is located at 13750 88 Ave.

Tickets are available at tickets.surrey.ca or by calling the SAC box office at 604-501-5566.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Live theatreSurrey