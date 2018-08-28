Caesar Hu’s award-winning entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

Surrey winery to put winning artwork on bottles

Painting by artist Caesar Hu judged top entry in ‘Three Seasons’ contest at Vinoscenti Vineyards

As part of an art contest in Surrey, Caesar Hu will have his winning work grace a bottle of wine.

Hu’s painting, of a hat-adorned woman holding a glass of wine while standing in a vineyard, took first-place honours in a “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards.

The Colebrook Road winery hosted an announcement event on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 25) with the help of the Arts Council of Surrey.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Three Seasons’ art competition at Surrey winery features Friday showcase, from July 2018.

The summer-long contest involved 15 artists who in June were selected to participate. A “Plein Air Progress Party” was held on July 20, and final works were submitted in mid-August for judging by Vinoscenti owners Dr. Clinton Lee and Serena Lu, Paul R. Thompson of STCcreatives.com and Surrey Councillor Tom Gill, with criterion provided by Perry Haddock, member of the Canadian Federation of Artists.

In addition to wine-label honours for his work, Hu will share a $6,000 cash/prize package with fellow artists Pepe Hidalgo (second place) and Doris Biddle (third). Honourable mentions went to Carla Maskall and Wendy Mould.

“We believe this to be the largest cash/prize award ever distributed in a visual arts competition in Surrey,” said event chair James Crosty. “Another first for the Arts Council of Surrey and Surrey arts, all thanks to the generosity of our title sponsor, Vinoscenti Vineyards. Together business and the arts can accomplish great things.”

• RELATED STORY: Love in the air at Surrey’s first land-based winery, reno’d and renamed, from August 2017.

Other artists who participated in the contest were Lora Armbruster, Gail Biddle, Melissa Burgher, Joanne Dennis, Helmut Gruntorad, Nela Hallwas, Yvette Lauer and Chiao Chiao Yang.

All paintings created for “Three Seasons” will be exhibited at Vinoscenti Vineyards until Sept. 30, at 15560 Colebrook Rd.

Other contest sponsors were Birdies & Buckets Family Golf Centre, Stampede Tack & Western Wear, King George Aviation and Wedding Sootra.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Pepi Hildago earned second place for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

Doris Biddle earned third place for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

Carla Maskall earned honourable mention for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

Wendy Mould earned honourable mention for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

“Three Seasons” contest-winning artist Caesar Hu (middle) with Vinoscenti Vineyards operators Serena Lu and Dr. Clinton Lee. (submitted photo: Helmut Gruntorad)

Previous story
Former TWU student stages true-life play about gay acceptance

Just Posted

Police swarm South Surrey storage compound

One man in custody

Surrey winery to put winning artwork on bottles

Painting by artist Caesar Hu judged top entry in ‘Three Seasons’ contest at Vinoscenti Vineyards

Art brings life to vacant Whalley storefronts in Surrey

An intern with the Downtown Surrey BIA spearheaded a project to transform two empty Whalley storefronts to ‘enliven’ the area

UPDATE: Woman arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into Surrey bus stop, hydro pole

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon near 104th Avenue and 140th Street

Surrey ball hockey fundraiser draws NHL player’s support

Tourney organizer got some support from an old friend in Newton over the weekend

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

Vancouver was the best of five cities surveyed, with only 25% of seafood labelled incorrectly

Ex-CFO files racism complaint against B.C. city

Victor Mema alleges discrimination at City of Nanaimo, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

Final man sentenced in 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

Kulwinder Gill, 42, was deliberately struck by truck while out for a walk

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

5 to start your day

A Surrey volunteer celebrates 59 year run, soccer star makes kids’ day in Langley and more

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Most Read