Surrey winery to put winning artwork on bottles

Painting by artist Caesar Hu judged top entry in ‘Three Seasons’ contest at Vinoscenti Vineyards

Caesar Hu’s award-winning entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

As part of an art contest in Surrey, Caesar Hu will have his winning work grace a bottle of wine.

Hu’s painting, of a hat-adorned woman holding a glass of wine while standing in a vineyard, took first-place honours in a “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards.

The Colebrook Road winery hosted an announcement event on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 25) with the help of the Arts Council of Surrey.

The summer-long contest involved 15 artists who in June were selected to participate. A “Plein Air Progress Party” was held on July 20, and final works were submitted in mid-August for judging by Vinoscenti owners Dr. Clinton Lee and Serena Lu, Paul R. Thompson of STCcreatives.com and Surrey Councillor Tom Gill, with criterion provided by Perry Haddock, member of the Canadian Federation of Artists.

In addition to wine-label honours for his work, Hu will share a $6,000 cash/prize package with fellow artists Pepe Hidalgo (second place) and Doris Biddle (third). Honourable mentions went to Carla Maskall and Wendy Mould.

“We believe this to be the largest cash/prize award ever distributed in a visual arts competition in Surrey,” said event chair James Crosty. “Another first for the Arts Council of Surrey and Surrey arts, all thanks to the generosity of our title sponsor, Vinoscenti Vineyards. Together business and the arts can accomplish great things.”

Other artists who participated in the contest were Lora Armbruster, Gail Biddle, Melissa Burgher, Joanne Dennis, Helmut Gruntorad, Nela Hallwas, Yvette Lauer and Chiao Chiao Yang.

All paintings created for “Three Seasons” will be exhibited at Vinoscenti Vineyards until Sept. 30, at 15560 Colebrook Rd.

Other contest sponsors were Birdies & Buckets Family Golf Centre, Stampede Tack & Western Wear, King George Aviation and Wedding Sootra.



Pepi Hildago earned second place for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

Doris Biddle earned third place for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

Carla Maskall earned honourable mention for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)

Wendy Mould earned honourable mention for this entry in the “Three Seasons” visual art competition sponsored by Surrey-based Vinoscenti Vineyards. (submitted photo: STCcreatives.com)