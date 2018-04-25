Surrey will party with Serena Ryder, Brett Kissel on Canada Day this year

Serena Ryder and Brett Kissel will co-headline Surrey’s Canada Day celebration this year.

The July 1 event will again take place at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

Admission is free at the annual flag-waving party, which features an amusement park, midway games and interactive activities for all ages.

The 2018 gathering is expected to be the largest Canada Day event in Western Canada, welcoming over 100,000 throughout the day, according to event planners with the City of Surrey.

“Our annual Canada Day celebration draws record crowds from throughout the Lower Mainland to experience the best in Canadian entertainment here in Surrey,” said Mayor Linda Hepner in a press release on Wednesday.

“This year I am proud to present our first ever co-headline performance. I want to extend an open invitation to our residents and visitors to come celebrate our national pride and community spirit at Surrey’s Canada Day celebration.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Other musical artists on the bill this year include Toque, Warren Dean Flandez, DJ Flipout and Krystle Dos Santos.

New to the event this year is the Maple Leaf Stage presented by Tim Hortons, featuring performances by emerging Surrey talent. An Indigenous Village, drone racing, amusement rides, food trucks and a kid’s zone will also be featured.

Coast Capital Savings is the event’s primary sponsor.

“We are excited to give young people — and the entire Surrey community — an opportunity to celebrate the birth of our nation at a fun, inclusive and accessible event,” said Wendy Lachance, the company’s director of community leadership.

On July 1, doors open at 10 a.m. with the fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m.

More event details are posted at surrey.ca/canadaday.