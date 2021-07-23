Surrey video director ‘ecstatic’ to work with his favourite band since childhood

Stephano Barberis hired to do Erasure’s tour visuals and also direct music video for a song

Award-winning music video director Stephano Barberis has shared news of his “personal work-related holy grail.”

The Surrey-based Barberis is hired to direct the “massive” visual component of the next world tour by synth-pop duo Erasure, his favourite band since childhood, and will also direct a video for a new song of theirs.

“I’ve been sitting on some news for quite a while now, and I’m so ecstatic that I’m tearing up typing this,” Barberis posted to Facebook.

“Knowing that my visuals will be shown in venues as iconic as Radio City Music Hall in New York City is beyond mind-boggling,” he added, “not to mention that I’m working with one of the world’s greatest set designers.”

Barberis says the plans are “looking incredible,” and meetings “so beautifully creative” in recent months.

“The project also happens to be project #201 for me… and #202,” he posted. “What’s #202? I’ve also been hired to direct a music video for the band that happens to be their best song in years, in my opinion. When I was sent it, I burst into tears after one listen.”

In March, Barberis shot a video for country artist Kadooh, with Vancouver-based 604 Records, and filmed a new one for Danielle Ryan.

Over the winter, he filmed two music videos with country trio The Washboard Union. The “double feature” release in February featured the band’s “If She Only Knew” along with “Never Run Outta Road.” Scenes were filmed at British Columbia Electric Railway Substation in Langley and also Fast Track Indoor Karting.

Over the years Barberis has won dozens of awards for his videos, mostly in the country-music genre.

Meantime, Erasure’s “Neon” concert tour plays European venues starting Oct. 1, followed by a North American leg in January and February. The tour does not include a Vancouver date, and the closest to B.C. is a Feb. 23 concert in Portland.

More details are on erasureinfo.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

