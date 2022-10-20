Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns with Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, dance battles, more

Free admission at Surrey Civic Plaza on Nov. 19

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival will return Saturday, Nov. 19 with a few new attractions, including dance battles, a “Celtic Christmas” performance and an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest.

The City of Surrey’s annual event is held at Surrey Civic Plaza, at city hall, from noon to 8 p.m.

A highlight is the lighting of a 60-feet tree in the plaza, at 6:30 p.m.

The free-admission event promises live music, photos with Santa, an expanded holiday market, a light tunnel, holiday choirs and a “Nutcracker” ballet show.

The event’s Enchanted Boulevard (aka University Drive) will feature the Candy Cane Dance Tent, a Ferris wheel, amusement rides and holiday-themed food trucks.

Two stages, dubbed Snowflake and North Pole, will feature 20 local performers and groups, including the VOC Sweet Soul Gospel Choir, Pat Chessell, Royal City Youth Ballet, Francis Baptiste, The Wild Moccasin Dancers, Westcoast Harmony Chorus, FKA Rayne and Cookin’ with Brass.

It’s all presented by Concord Pacific, with more details on surreytreelighting.ca.

Last year’s Tree Lighting Festival was Surrey’s first “Major City Event” held in-person since 2019, due to the pandemic.



