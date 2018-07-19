Dodgeball action at Sky Zone trampoline park. (submitted photo)

Surrey trampoline park marks ‘World Jump Day’ with ‘BOGOF’ promo

Friday-only deal at Sky Zone in Bridgeview area

“World Jump Day” is something to celebrate at a Surrey trampoline park.

A one-time “BOGOF” promo on Friday (July 20) will be offered at the Sky Zone facility in the Bridgeview area, from noon to 5 p.m.

That’s “buy one, get one free.” For every admission purchased, one is given free at Sky Zone that afternoon.

• RELATED: Businessman bets on bouncing, from 2016.

World Jump Day is “the biggest jump day of the year,” according to the L.A.-based Konnect Agency.

“Sky Zone Surrey provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include brand classics such as SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Foam Zone and Freestyle Jump,” the agency says in a press release.

The trampoline park is located at 11125 124th St., Surrey.

The hashtag #JoinTheJump has been created for World Jump Day.

Surrey trampoline park marks 'World Jump Day' with 'BOGOF' promo

