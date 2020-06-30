Surrey theatres reopen with mix of new and old movies, and some new tech too

Deadpool.

Surrey’s two chain-operated multiplexes are set to reopen Friday (July 3) following months of COVID-caused closure.

To start, the Landmark Theatre in Guildford will screen a mix of new and old movies, including Deadpool, Back to the Future, Jaws, Batman Begins, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot and Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone, among others.

A “Welcome Back” deal offers seats at $5 per movie, in all formats, via landmarkcinemas.com.

The website details new health and safety protocols at the theatre, including reduced seating capacity, a reduced number of showtimes and increased time between screenings to reduce congestion in the lobby and auditorium.

New at Landmark is a Laser Ultra “experience” that offers enhanced sight, sound and comfort for screenings of Deadpool and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill will also reopen Friday with screenings of Bloodshot, Sonic The Hedgehog, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, My Spy and the Punjabi-language titles Sufna, Ik Sandhu Hunda Si and Jora: The Second Chapter. Showtimes and others details are posted to cineplex.com.

In early June, the independent Hollywood 3 Cinemas chain reopened theatres in Surrey and two other B.C. cities, including the Hollywood 3 in Newton, the Caprice in South Surrey, the Caprice Duncan and the Hollywood 3 Pitt Meadows.


Movies

