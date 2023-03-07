Surrey theatre’s listening party for new Metallica album in ‘pummeling surround sound’

Ticketholders will hear band’s new album the day before release

One Surrey movie theatre will be part of a “worldwide listening party” for Metallica’s new album on April 13.

A Thursday-night “72 Seasons Global Premiere” event is planned at Landmark Cinemas in Guildford.

Ticketholders will be among the first to hear the band’s new album, 72 Seasons, the day before its release, “on the big screen with pummeling surround sound in this special event exclusively in cinemas for one night only,” says a post on the theatre chain’s website (landmarkcinemas.com).

“72 Seasons” is the band’s 12th studio album and includes the first single “Lux Æterna,” released last November.

At 12 theatres in B.C., the April 13 “Global Premiere” event will feature “exclusive interviews with Metallica, with the full band delving into the origins and stories behind the songs and accompanying music videos for every track on the album,” says a webpost.

“The result will be a one-night-only opportunity for fans to experience 72 Seasons first and fully. There will also be a few surprises on the night that you won’t want to miss.”

• RELATED: What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentMusic