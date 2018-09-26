Members of Green Room Theatre, a registered charity that operates a performing arts camp in Surrey, pose for a photo. (submitted photo)

Surrey theatre group wants $100K to expand camp for low-income kids

Green Room Theatre part of annual contest posted by Aviva Community Fund

Surrey-based Green Room Theatre is hoping to expand its performing arts camp with the help of $100,000 from the Aviva Community Fund.

To make it happen, those who manage the theatre group are looking for votes in an annual contest that runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

Green Room wants to take its six-week summer theatre camp, for underprivileged youth aged 14-18, and turn it into an eight-month program, according to a post at greenroomtheatrecamp.com.

“We are a registered charity dedicated to the artistic and social development of high-school aged youth, particularly from lower-income communities. We empower our campers to confront life’s challenges through creative storytelling.”

• RELATED STORY: Low-cost theatre camp gives Surrey students a ‘fringe’ experience, from 2015.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

The funding from Aviva would help transition Green Room into “a permanent performance space dedicated to the needs of our new curriculum. It is one of our priorities to make camp accessible to all youth, and in doing so we would like to upgrade our transportation for youth with disabilities. Not only that, but this fund will help us with improving and expanding the individual programs within Green Room Theatre.”

The programs include camp meals, a mentorship that allows young artists see their original works performed at Vancouver Fringe Festival and a G.R.A.M.P.s initiative that connects camp participants with alumni.

Voting in Aviva’s 10th annual contest is recorded at avivacommunityfund.org.

For “Small Ideas,” prizes of $10,000 will be awarded to organizations “that bring people in their community together.” In the Big Ideas category, three prizes of $100,000 will be awarded to organizations “that bring people in their community together and also have long-lasting impact”

Contest winners will be announced on Nov. 20.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. country music award nominees named ahead of six mid-October events
Next story
JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Just Posted

Mayoral candidates weigh in on Cloverdale concerns at first all-candidates meeting

Public consultation processes, future of fairgrounds discussed

Surrey student receives volunteer award for youth hospital initiative

InHye Joo has been part of Youth for Care since 2015

VSO’s 100th season features five ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts starting Oct. 4

All-Russian program of music at Bell in ‘Tchaikovsky Countrymen’ event

‘Remarkable’ coach remembered by Lower Mainland football community

Former Earl Marriott assistant Matt Phillips passed away Saturday after cancer battle

Surrey theatre group wants $100K to expand camp for low-income kids

Green Room Theatre part of annual contest posted by Aviva Community Fund

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

Whitecaps say firing coaching staff before season’s end gives them a jump on next year

Craig Dalrymple, technical director for the Whitecaps FC Academy, will serve as acting coach

UPDATE: Arborist killed by fallen tree at Lower Mainland golf course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

Abbotsford raccoon dies from injuries suffered in a trap

Wildlife protection group offering $1,000 reward for information about incident

Most Read