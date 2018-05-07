Surrey teachers get their turn in gallery’s new art show

Laura Hackett’s “Dark, Bold and Aromatic” print is featured in a new art show called “Praxis: Art from the Surrey Art Teachers Association,” at Surrey Art Gallery starting on May 11. (submitted photo: Surrey Art Gallery)

Art created by Surrey school teachers is featured in a new show at Surrey Art Gallery.

Praxis: Art from the Surrey Art Teachers Association opens Friday (May 11) and continues until Aug. 18, with an opening reception planned for Thursday, May 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“Preoccupied with the education of tomorrow’s artists, art teachers rarely have the chance to exhibit their own work,” states an event advisory from gallery officials. “Praxis: Art from the Surrey Art Teachers Association switches up the lesson plan and features 18 local teachers showcasing their own artistic talent through a display of rarely seen paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures.”

The artworks explore diverse themes, engaging with people, places, and current issues.

“Some works embody a fascination with the human form; some convey longing for specific places, home and abroad; and others are concerned for the welfare of the natural environment,” curators of the exhibit explain in a release. “Each artist demonstrates the reciprocal process of education: just as a child’s mind grows through education, so too can dedication to the betterment of others result in self-discovery and artistic development on the part of teachers. Through their myriad pursuits, the artists of Praxis demonstrate a lifelong commitment to their own learning and to the creative imagination.”

The gallery regularly displays work from community organizations and also elementary and secondary school students.

“Since the inception of the Gallery in 1975,” notes director Liane Davison, “ we have been committed to providing opportunities for thousands of artists to see their work hung professionally in a public space, often for the first time.”

Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88th Ave., at Bear Creek Park. For more details, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.



