Kerry O’Donovan in URP’s production of “American Idiot,” the punk-rock musical based on songs by the band Green Day.

THEATRE

Surrey talent rocks ‘Green Day’s American Idiot’ in URP show

Punk-rock musical staged in North Van from Nov. 5-10

Some talent from Surrey is ready to rock North Vancouver’s Centennial Theatre in a production of Green Day’s American Idiot.

The punk-rock musical is on a short run of seven performances from Tuesday to Sunday (Nov. 5-10).

Of course, the show features songs from Green Day’s massive American Idiot album from 2004.

“Although the album (and musical) were a response to the Bush administration in the years after 9/11, URP is updating the setting to reflect today’s political situation,” the theatre company says in a release.

“While American Idiot is the coming-of-age story of three suburban friends, the backdrop of youthful angst and fighting against what their country has become is what makes the show so relevant right now.”

The show’s choreographer is Emily Matchette, who grew up in Surrey, local talent Kerry O’Donovan plays St. Jimmy and Argel Monte de Ramos, who is in the ensemble, is a former Surrey resident.

The show also features Colin Sheen, Tanner Ford, Nick Heffelfinger, Erin Palm, Ali Watson and Jenaya Barker.

Winner of two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is “the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11, Trumpian-suburbia, discovering love, loss, drugs, sex, and rock and roll along the way,” says a post at urp.ca.

The URP company, formerly Uncle Randy Productions, has produced musicals in Vancouver since 1995, and American Idiot marks the company’s 26th production.

Centennial Theatre is located at 2300 Lonsdale Ave., North Vancouver. For show tickets ($25-$45) and more info, visit urp.ca or call 604-984-4484.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Swing band’s New York-set show recalls the night Glenn Miller died during WWII

Just Posted

Surrey councillor says decision to ban sleeping in RVs on streets ‘mean-spirited’

Locke calls move ‘unnecessary,’ Elford says his support was about ‘keeping the citizens of Surrey safer’

Surrey talent rocks ‘Green Day’s American Idiot’ in URP show

Punk-rock musical staged in North Van from Nov. 5-10

Panthers falter in final regular season game

Lord Tweedsmuir suffers biggest loss of season as they head into playoffs

New court date set for men charged in South Surrey shooting death of Hells Angel

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong scheduled to make next appearance Dec. 5

OUR VIEW: Honour Surrey’s veterans, but remember your duty too

Voting, and safeguarding free speech, freedom of mobility, the right to free association and public assembly number among them

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Horgan won’t intervene in Metro Vancouver transit strike

Limited job action, including overtime ban for maintenance workers, has been in effect since Nov. 1

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Man barricades himself inside Abbotsford home with gun, causing police standoff

Suspect is now in custody, faces numerous weapons charges

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Most Read