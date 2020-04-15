‘The Art of Earth’s Fever’, by Sullivan Heights student Nicole Briones, won first place in the online exhibit, which continues until May 31 on the Surrey arts council website. Contributed photo

Surrey students paint a planet in peril

Artwork depicting enviromental concerns can be viewed in an online exhibit

A Grade 10 student at Elgin Park Secondary has taken one of the top prizes in an Arts Council of Surrey-sponsored online show of art to mark Earth Day April 22, by District 36 high school students.

Min Kim, 16, won the $150 second place award with her mixed-media piece ‘Grey Earth’ in the show, titled A Planet In Peril, which was posted April 14 on the arts council website (artscouncilofsurrey.ca).

A total of 27 art works by students from Elgin, École Salish, Fleetwood Park, Fraser Heights, Guildford Park, Lord Tweedsmuir, and Sullivan Heights secondaries are included in the exhibit, which will run until May 31.

Kim’s work is described in a release from arts council board member and exhibition co-ordinator Mark Pelech as “a dynamic bird’s eye view of an inhuman world filled with toxic factories, ruined habitats, and whales sacrificed for profit.”

First place prize of $200 went to Sullivan Heights Grade 12 student Nicole Briones’ coloured pencil drawing ‘The Art of Earth’s Fever’, described by Pelech as depicting “an ill child with a greyish pallor, burning hair, and thermometer in her mouth to show the impact of global warming on the next generation.”

Fleetwood Park Grade 11 student Jayden Lee’s watercolour and mixed-media piece ArtiFISHial – imagining morphed plastic fish in reference to marine pollution and over-fishing issues – won the $100 third place prize, while Lord Tweedsmuir Grade 11 Lena Bhatti claimed fourth place and $50 with her acrylic painting A Single Prick – depicting a balloon-like Earth about to be punctured by a hand-held pin “to represent how human activity is destroying the planet.”

Pelech said the show reflects how youth are “increasingly mobilizing and using their collective voice” to advocate for the environment, following the example of activists such as Greta Thunberg.

He said the collection illustrates vividly that international support for protecting the environment, celebrated each year in 190 countries on Earth Day, includes “Surrey youth artists, who have communicated their concerns about climate change, atmosphere and energy, oceans, wildlife and habitat, health and environment, fresh water, GMO foods, waste management, deforestation, and transition to a sustainable economy.”


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Elgin Park student Min Kim’s ‘Grey Earth’ won second place in the Arts Council of Surrey-sponsored online art show ‘A Planet In Peril.’ Contributed photo

Previous story
Province supports B.C. artists with livestream portal

Just Posted

Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

South Surrey torched-SUV case delayed by COVID-19

Suspension of court operations leads to three-month adjournment of second-degree murder proceedings

Surrey students paint a planet in peril

Artwork depicting enviromental concerns can be viewed in an online exhibit

FOCUS: Former top cop thrusts McCallum’s rocky history with Surrey RCMP back in spotlight

‘We had quite a ride of it back in the day when dealing with him,’ Al Macintyre writes. ‘If the walls could only speak’

OUR VIEW: No time for childish spats, Surrey council

We’d all like to see some grace under pressure. Now is not the time for such squabbles

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately in Fraser Health region

Order announced after gyms found not complying with social distancing, enhanced cleaning

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

Canadians must still wait weeks to see if COVID-19 rules can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Most Read