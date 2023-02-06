Cast members of the 2008 movie version of “Mamma Mia,” a theatrical production of which will be staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre in June/July at Surrey Arts Centre.

Cast members of the 2008 movie version of “Mamma Mia,” a theatrical production of which will be staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre in June/July at Surrey Arts Centre.

Surrey stage version of ‘Mamma Mia’ needs men to audition starting Feb. 12

Fraser Valley Musical Theatre production of ABBA musical plays Surrey Arts Centre in June/July

Auditions loom for a Surrey stage version of “Mamma Mia,” and a few good men are needed for the production.

Fraser Valley Musical Theatre will stage the ABBA musical at Surrey Arts Centre starting June 28, with auditions planned Feb. 12, 14 and 16.

“Is there a man out there? Someone to hear our prayers?” the theatre company posted to Facebook. “Calling all men: FVMT’s ‘Mamma Mia’ wants YOU! Sing? Act? Not too shabby on the dance floor? We have leads and chorus roles to fill.”

Auditions can be booked by emailing fvgssproducer@gmail.com. The dates are Sunday (Feb. 12) and Tuesday (Feb. 14) at Valley View’s Arbor building in Newton, and on Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Cuthbert’s, North Delta.

For more details, visit fvgss.org/auditions.

A jukebox musical romantic comedy, “Mamma Mia” was written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on songs recorded by Swedish group ABBA and composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, members of the band. The musical debuted on a London stage in 1999, and in 2008 was turned into a blockbuster movie starring Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and others.

Meantime, on Jan. 22 Fraser Valley Musical Theatre’s “Sleeping Beauty” won the Favourite Panto of 2022 during the Ovation! Awards, which celebrate achievement in musical theatre in the Lower Mainland.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

MusicTheatre

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beyonce emerges as Grammys queen Styles wins album honor
Next story
SURREY EVENTS: Silent Film Club launch, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ art show and more this month

Just Posted

Jenna Reis, 14. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey girl, 14, reported missing

IHIT is investigating after one person was found dead in a Guildford apartment building Sunday night. (File photo)
One person found dead in Surrey apartment building during fire alarm check

Borealis String Quartet performs during a Concertango concert in Surrey on Thursday, Feb. 9. See listing under Concerts. (File photo)
SURREY EVENTS: Silent Film Club launch, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ art show and more this month

Cast members of the 2008 movie version of “Mamma Mia,” a theatrical production of which will be staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre in June/July at Surrey Arts Centre.
Surrey stage version of ‘Mamma Mia’ needs men to audition starting Feb. 12

Pop-up banner image