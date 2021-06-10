‘Surrey Spice Trail’ showcases flavours of 30+ restaurants, stores and more

More than 30 restaurants, cafes and retail stores are featured in a new “Surrey Spice Trail” launched by Discover Surrey.

The tourism office showcases the city’s South Asian and multicultural cuisine in its six neighbourhoods.

A new website, SpiceTrailSurreyBC.com, includes an interactive map, business listings, travel-blog descriptions of each restaurant and tips on how to get more out of your dining experience.

Spice Trail highlights include Beef Ularthiyathu from Southern India (at Kerala Kitchen), Jamaican patties and Oxtail stew from the Caribbean (at Di Reggae Café), Thai red curry and Teh tarik (pulled tea) from Malaysia (Meks Delight) and Gorkha spinach chicken and Chicken momos jhol (dumplings) from Nepal (Spice of Nepal).

“The city of Surrey is world-famous for welcoming people from across the globe,” Franklin Jackson, board chair of Discover Surrey and the general manager of Civic Hotel. “We’re excited to introduce the Surrey Spice Trail to visitors from neighbouring communities and beyond, providing a memorable experience and opportunity to submerge themselves in all the unique tastes and flavours that Surrey has to offer.”



