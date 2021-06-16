Argel Monte de Ramos’s “It Doesn’t Matter” is a top-10 finalist in CBC’s annual Searchlight song contest. (file photo)

Argel Monte de Ramos’s “It Doesn’t Matter” is a top-10 finalist in CBC’s annual Searchlight song contest. (file photo)

MUSIC

Surrey singer soars into Searchlight song contest’s top 10 with ‘It Doesn’t Matter’

Argel Monte de Ramos is among ‘popular vote’ finalists, with winner to be announced June 22

An uplifting electro-pop song has sent Surrey’s Argel Monte de Ramos soaring into the top-10 of CBC Music’s Searchlight contest.

The Fleetwood-area resident, 24, only recently started recording his music, as a pandemic-era project of his.

His contest-entry track, “It Doesn’t Matter,” was among the first songs he and a friend produced.

“I’ve actually been writing songs and just been keeping them in a book, trying to get the courage to get them produced,” Monte de Ramos told the Now-Leader on Wednesday (June 16).

He’s among Searchlight’s five “popular vote” finalists, joined by five others picked by CBC Music producers.

“This Filipino-Canadian singer/actor rocketed to the top of the vote column with his electro-pop anthem ‘It Doesn’t Matter,’” says a website post listing all of the contest finalists. “Turns out, in this case, the votes do matter!”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey singer Tyler Joe Miller needs votes to win $25K ‘Top of the Country’ contest

From here, a panel of “celebrity judges” will decide the winner and four runners-up of Searchlight 2021, with the announcement coming Tuesday, June 22. The grand-prize winner will be registered in the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class in Toronto, win five days of recording at Studio Bell at the National Music Centre in Calgary, a Play MPE distribution deal and a Toyota prize pack of studio time and musical instruments.

“For me, getting into the top 100 was already a big thing,” Monte de Ramos said. “They had 2,400 or 2,500 entries, so to be included in the top 100 was already a win. Then getting into the top 10 – like, I still can’t believe it. I keep checking the website to see if they’d changed it, or somehow my name wasn’t there, or it was an error or something, a technical issue. I’m just beyond grateful for this opportunity.

“If I get the prize, that will be great, but even if I don’t get that recording contract and the prizes, I won’t stop producing music, not now.”

Another song of his, “Sail Away,” is posted to his website and also Youtube.

Monte de Ramos is a fourth-year performing arts student at North Vancouver’s Capilano University, where he also works two jobs helping fellow students navigate online learning and campus life.

He entered the Searchlight contest after enrolling in a music-mentorship program with the Arthaus studio and music company, based in Toronto.

“I put my song out there and all my friends and family have been encouraging me to release it for so long, so I found the courage to do that,” Monte de Ramos said. “I posted a lot of stories to Instagram and Facebook and reached out to the communities in which I belong, including the Filipino community, the church community, Capilano University, theatre friends I’ve been working with. I’m lucky to be in so many communities that pretty much helped me get into the top 10.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

contestMusic

Previous story
White Rock-based BEC Entertainment continues Friday-night virtual concerts

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey singer soars into Searchlight song contest’s top 10 with ‘It Doesn’t Matter’

Argel Monte de Ramos is among ‘popular vote’ finalists, with winner to be announced June 22

West Coast Duty Free president Gary Holowaychuk stands next to empty shelves inside his store on Tuesday (June 15). (Aaron Hinks photo)
Revenue down 97% at South Surrey duty free as owner waits for U.S. border to reopen

Products approaching best before dates had to be donated, others destroyed

Cover of the 32-page Surrey First Peoples Guide for Newcomers, created and compiled by Jeska Slater.
New ‘Surrey First Peoples Guide for Newcomers’ seeks to ‘uplift and amplify’ voices

32-page guide launched Tuesday by Surrey Local Immigration Partnership (LIP)

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey public hearing theatrics juvenile

They are called public hearings for a reason. Not public spectacles.

Outdoor vendors at the Cloverdale Flea Market are seen in this bird’s eye view image from the flea market’s Facebook page.
Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen

Market to open June 20 after being closed since Nov. 2020

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The Abbotsford International Airshow is back for 2021 with the ‘SkyDrive’ concept.
Abbotsford International Airshow returns for 2021 with ‘SkyDrive’

New format features a drive-in movie type experience, show set for Aug. 6 to 8

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

Most Read