Surrey singer Miller needs votes to win $25K ‘Top of the Country’ contest

Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller is in the running to win $25,000 in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition.

He’s a top-eight finalist in a contest that pivoted to a digital platform due to the pandemic.

Voting began Monday (June 14) on topcountry.siriusxm.ca, and continues for two weeks, until June 28.

“The fate of the eight semi-finalists is in the public’s hands,” says a news release, “with the popular vote helping to determine which three artists move on to perform at one of the biggest country music events in Canada and have a shot at the $25,000 grand prize, taking their country music career to the next level.”

• RELATED STORY, from October 2020: Record-setting second hit song for Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller, who’s ‘stoked for what’s next’

Miller was born in Surrey and first played in a band before he took a break from music for several years. During his time off, he began doing humanitarian work.

“With a desire to fuse his love of music with a passion for philanthropy, Tyler Joe began his own non-profit organization called The Climb Outreach Society,” a bio says. “His debut single ‘Pillow Talkin’ recently went #1 on Canadian Country Radio.”

Miller now lives in the Cloverdale area, years after graduating from Frank Hurt Secondary in Newton.

Signed to MDM Recordings, Miller releases his latest single, “Sometimes I Do,” on Tuesday, June 15.

The seven other finalists in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition are Don Amero (based in Winnipeg), Raquel Cole (Vernon), Carolina East (South River, NL), Nate Haller (Toronto), Brittany Kennell (Beaconsfield, QC), Kalsey Kulyk (Hudson Bay, SK) and Kelly Prescott (Almonte, ON).



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music