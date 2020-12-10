Surrey singer feels ‘The Joy of Christmas’ with two new songs and an old favourite

Cat Levan says she loves Christmas — “not just the tinsel, lights and gifts, but the whole idea that there is a time of year when people give a little more, care a little more and open up their hearts to others.” (submitted photos)

Surrey-based singer Cat Levan is back with some Christmas songs on a new EP of music.

“The Joy of Christmas,” released Nov. 6, offers a new groove for the classic “Silent Night,” plus the original title track and Steve Oliver-penned ballad, “Watching the Snow Fall.”

Oliver produced Levan’s latest collection of smooth-jazz songs following their collaboration on her “Double Life” album earlier this year.

The idea to record “The Joy of Christmas” evolved after Levan spotted a tiny Christmas tree in Oliver’s California studio while recording her debut LP.

“I love Christmas – not just the tinsel, lights and gifts, but the whole idea that there is a time of year when people give a little more, care a little more and open up their hearts to others,” she says. “Maybe we can’t all hug right now due to Covid, but I hope this song feels like I’m giving you all a big, warm, hug.”

The new LP’s title song is dedicated to Levan’s mother, “who always made Christmas so special, and to those who’ve lost someone and really feel that loss at this time of year.”

Levan has posted lyric videos for “The Joy of Christmas” and “Watching the Snow Fall” on her YouTube channel, with more details on catlevan.com.

(Story continues below videos)

A Fraser Heights-area resident, Levan is a former pro kickboxer, restaurant owner, clothing designer, marketing director and illustrator.

Her 11-song “Double Life” album, released last spring, was recorded with Oliver and jazz saxophonist Walle Larsson, her brother-in-law. They wrapped production just prior to the closure of the border due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Levan’s debut LP was a dream realized this year.

“Music has always been in my heart, and I can’t imagine a day without hearing it and playing it,” Levan told the Now-Leader in June. “But this, it was like jumping into the deep end of the pool without waterwings,” she added with a laugh.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s Cat Levan realizes a dream with ‘Double Life,’ even as pandemic ruins plans.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ChristmasMusic