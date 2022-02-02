Surrey series brings performances ‘Out of the Vault’ for online viewing in February

Surrey Civic Theatres is pivoting back to its Digital Stage in February with four “Out of the Vault” online performances, details of which are found on surrey.ca.

Tickets are “choose your price,” with a suggested $20 per household, for the month-long series of shows by musicians Ranj Singh and Sami Ghawi, singer Krystle dos Santos, a “Fifty Shades of Vinyl” theatre performance and a “Water Music” concert by Indian Standard Time trio.

During the pandemic, Surrey’s Digital Stage performances “are designed to help people connect with the performing arts, and also embody Surrey Civic Theatres’ philosophy: to engage, inspire, and connect our community, through a variety of performances.”

Until Feb. 5, Singh and Ghawi offer an hour of original songs, classic rock and folk favourites from the 1960s to 1980s. The concert was filmed in the Surrey Arts Centre courtyard in August 2020.

From Feb. 9-12, “tune in for a mesmerizing performance from award-winning soul, jazz, and R&B singer Krystle Dos Santos, accompanied by guitarist Gavin Youngash,” says an online event advisory. “With an extraordinary voice that commands attention, Krystle will sing songs from her latest award-winning album ‘BLOOM | BURN,’ as well as other original songs, and some classics you know and love. Expect a bold and moving show that will leave you with a strong urge to dance!”

Later, “Fifty Shades of Vinyl: A Canadian Parody” runs from Feb. 16-19, in “a loving tribute to Stuart McLean, with a saucy twist.” Created by HappySad Theatre, the show follows “Dale” and “Marney” as they stumble into a new chapter in their bedroom. “Never scandalous, always hilarious,” the show “is as much a heartfelt homage to an iconic Canadian storyteller as it is the erotic fan fiction you never knew you needed.” The presentation comes with an advisory warning for adult content and some coarse language.

Last in the “Out of the Vault” series is “Naad Malhaar (Water Music),” with Indian Standard Time Trio, from Feb. 23-26, featuring musicians Amarjeet Singh, Baljit Singh and Bruce Harding in a show that offers “the perfect marriage of setting and song.” Filmed in Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden Park, the trio “will delight audiences with the enchanting and soothing sounds of the tabla, flute, and dilruba.”

Some concerts, plays, comedy and other shows in Surrey have been cancelled or postponed due to health concerns. On Jan. 18, the B.C. government extended to Feb. 16 a health order limiting capacity in theatres and stadiums to 50 per cent, among other measures to battle infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Postponed to Oct. 29 is a show by Canadian comedian/social activist Mary Walsh, who was set to perform at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Feb. 12.

Another of Surrey Civic Theatres’ “Winter Shows,” a concert by the French-Canadian band The Lost Fingers on Feb. 9, has also been cancelled at the Main Stage. Originally, nine “Winter Shows” were booked for Surrey Civic Theatres stages in early 2022, featuring a mix of music, comedy, film and theatre from February to June.



