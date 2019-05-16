Surrey restaurants featured in new ‘Dine the Line’ culinary-tour campaign

Image from the video showcasing “World Cuisine via Expo Line,” as part of the new Dine the Line campaign in Metro Vancouver. (Photo: youtube.com)

Four restaurants in Surrey are featured in a new campaign designed to get Metro Vancouver tourists and locals to ride SkyTrain for a bite to eat.

The Dine the Line promo, launched by Translink in partnership with WestCoastFood, includes maps and videos highlighting some restaurants and pubs located along the Millennium, Canada and Expo transit lines.

“Take your taste buds on a culinary tour on transit!” suggests the campaign website (westcoastfood.ca/dinetheline). “Experience Metro Vancouver’s diverse culinary scene and ride your way through all that makes Canada’s West Coast such a special place to eat and drink.”

The “World Cuisine via Expo Line” map and video features Surrey’s Manis Restaurant, Dominion Bar + Kitchen, Sushi King George and Mahaveer Chef’s Choice.

The campaign’s two other routes showcase “Breweries and Bites via Millennium Line” and “Dim Sum to Dinner via Canada Line.”

In addition to the four Surrey stops, the Expo Line map/video highlights eight other eateries, including CinCin Ristorante + Bar, Medina and The Union in Vancouver, Cafe La Forêt, Hanwoori Korean Restaurant and Anatolia’s Gate in Burnaby, and El Santo and Longtail Kitchen in New Westminster.

WestCoastFood is an initiative created “to highlight the Lower Mainland section of the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains region as a culinary hub, and to promote the food of the various communities as a driver of tourism,” according to a Dine the Line release.

The campaign will include social-media contests for a chance to win preloaded Compass cards, restaurant gift cards and a branded Dine the Line apron.

“We want people to get out there and experience Metro Vancouver’s unique dining and brewpub neighbourhoods and we want people to use transit to get there,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond stated in a release. “Transit connects our communities in so many ways and we want transit to be the way that residents and tourists discover culinary hubs throughout our great city.”

