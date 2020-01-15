Surrey residents win top prizes in London Drugs’ photography contest

There were more than 26,000 entries in several categories

Three Surrey winners were selected in the 2019 London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest. (Photos: Submitted)

Three Surrey residents have been recognized for their photography in an annual London Drugs contest.

The winners were selected for the 2019 London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest after judges looked through more than 26,000 entries of remarkable vistas, local gems, family portraits and West Coast adventures.

READ ALSO: The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Jessica Greville’s photo along the Oregon Coast was selected for the West Coast Adventure category. (Photo: Jessica Greville)

Jessica Greville won in the West Coast Adventure category, Michael Hoffman’s photo won in the Love Where You Live category and Candice Dutton’s photo was selected for the Mobile Phone Entry category.

All three each received a $500 gift card to London Drugs.

Greville’s photo, Oregon Coast Sunset Fun, was taken as her family arrived at a beach on the Oregon Coast, a “meaningful” place for her family.

“We have been visiting Lincoln City, OR nearly every summer as a family,” she said. “This show was of the very moment we arrived back to the beach that we always go to and I loved the excitement our kids had to be back.”

Greville said she has been interested in photography since she took classes in grades 11 and 12.

“My teacher took me under her wing and taught me so much,” she said. “That was over 25 years ago. I’ve since just been self-taught, bringing my camera wherever I go.”

Asked what her top-three tops for getting the perfect shot, Greville said, “Take a lot of shots, just keep shooting. Consider the composition of your photo, making sure you have the highs and lows.

“And did I mention just keep shooting?”

Dutton said her photo, Purfect Window Dressing, is an example of a hobby in her that also works as a “stress antidote.”

Candice Dutton’s photo of a cat was selected for the Mobile Phone category. (Photo: Candice Dutton)

“Anyone that knows me, knows how passionate I am about mobile phone photography… For many years, I’ve been working in a busy health clinic in Whalley and despite loving what I do; it has its challenges that can weigh heavy,” Dutton said.

“It’s been my stress antidote, costs next to nothing and it’s always there in my purse or pocket. It’s helped rekindle my love for mature. Whether I’m capturing the details of tree bark, dew on a leaf, mushrooms on the mossy forest floor or in this case, a beautiful bright orange cat in the window of a local barn, I’m thankful to have this hobby in my life.”

Dutton said her top tips for capturing the “perfect” phone shot, is “take pictures of things that move you.”

She said to take them from all angles, touch the screen to focus the shot and shoot on manual.

“These cameras in our pockets have amazing capabilities and allow us a vast field of creativity,” she said.

For more of Dutton’s photos, check out her Instagram: c_rae_diance.

Michael Hoffmann’s photo won in the Love Where You Live category. (Photo: Michael Hoffmann)

Hoffmann said his photo, Bridge and Boats, was inspired mainly by the lighting on the bridge and its reflection in the water.

With 45 years of photography experience, Hoffman said his top tips for getting a nice shot would be learning to use a phone camera, learn photo composition and “don’t get caught up in acquiring lots of photographic gear.”

He said phones are a “great companion for photo discovery,” but to never use it to zoom because “the image just falls apart.”

With photo composition, Hoffmann said to study photos that “wow” you.”

“I’ve never taken a class or joined a photography club, but I think that is a great way to learn and share.”

Hoffmann added, “delete most of your shots.”

“Pick a few of the best and delete the rest, and then edit the ones you keep.”

For more of Hoffmann’s photography, visit michaelhoffmannphotography.com and facebook.com/michael.hoffmann.7712



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter