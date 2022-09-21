Rapper Merkules, aka Surrey-raised Cole Stevenson, in a promo photo sent by Live Nation Entertainment.

Rapper Merkules, aka Surrey-raised Cole Stevenson, in a promo photo sent by Live Nation Entertainment.

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules plans December concert at Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver

Rising-star rapper speaks on topics ‘that maybe everybody else isn’t willing to talk about’

Live Nation Entertainment has announced a Commodore Ballroom concert date for Merkules, the Surrey-raised rapper born Cole Stevenson.

“Merk” is booked to perform at the legendary Granville Street music venue on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets are priced at $35 for the show, advertised as 19+/general admission, on ticketmaster.ca starting Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

Since his early days in Surrey, Merkules has earned a growing number of fans for his witty wordplay, no-nonsense tone and quick delivery.

He’s now a Monster drink-sponsored artist with millions of streams, followers and views, Merk has collaborated with The Game, DMX, Kevin Gates, Shaquille O’ Neal, Too $hort, Tech N9ne and many others.

VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition.

The rising-star rapper continues to release singles and videos at a fast pace, and is currently in the studio working on a new album (when not dropping surprise singles and remixes).

Meantime, Merkules has evolved into an introspective rapper, examining his mental health in his lyrics. “I speak on topics that maybe everybody else isn’t willing to talk about,” he’s said. “It’s a big reason why my songs resonate with people.”

Quick with the rhymes, Surrey-raised Merkules recently recorded a tribute song for fellow rapper Pat Stay, who was killed in Halifax on Sept. 4. Just a few days later, the man known as “Merk” posted the track “Pat Stay Forever (Rest In Peace)” to YouTube.

LISTEN: Surrey’s Merkules sends tribute in song to fellow rapper Pat Stay, killed in Halifax.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

Just Posted

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald was formally sworn in as commander of the RCMP in B.C. on Tuesday, Sept 20 in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: The new officer in charge of the RCMP in B.C. is formally sworn in

Last weekend’s Head of the Nicomekl regatta featured nearly 270 people competing in a variety of categories. (Contributed photo)
Whistler’s Harriman wins Head of the Nicomekl rowing title

Rapper Merkules, aka Surrey-raised Cole Stevenson, in a promo photo sent by Live Nation Entertainment.
Surrey-raised rapper Merkules plans December concert at Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver

New board members of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce are sworn in by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum at the Chamber’s AGM Sept. 20. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said large German medical company bringing 1,000 jobs to Surrey