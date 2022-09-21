Surrey-raised rapper Merkules plans December concert at Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver

Rising-star rapper speaks on topics ‘that maybe everybody else isn’t willing to talk about’

Live Nation Entertainment has announced a Commodore Ballroom concert date for Merkules, the Surrey-raised rapper born Cole Stevenson.

“Merk” is booked to perform at the legendary Granville Street music venue on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets are priced at $35 for the show, advertised as 19+/general admission, on ticketmaster.ca starting Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

Since his early days in Surrey, Merkules has earned a growing number of fans for his witty wordplay, no-nonsense tone and quick delivery.

He’s now a Monster drink-sponsored artist with millions of streams, followers and views, Merk has collaborated with The Game, DMX, Kevin Gates, Shaquille O’ Neal, Too $hort, Tech N9ne and many others.

VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition.

The rising-star rapper continues to release singles and videos at a fast pace, and is currently in the studio working on a new album (when not dropping surprise singles and remixes).

Meantime, Merkules has evolved into an introspective rapper, examining his mental health in his lyrics. “I speak on topics that maybe everybody else isn’t willing to talk about,” he’s said. “It’s a big reason why my songs resonate with people.”

Quick with the rhymes, Surrey-raised Merkules recently recorded a tribute song for fellow rapper Pat Stay, who was killed in Halifax on Sept. 4. Just a few days later, the man known as “Merk” posted the track “Pat Stay Forever (Rest In Peace)” to YouTube.

LISTEN: Surrey’s Merkules sends tribute in song to fellow rapper Pat Stay, killed in Halifax.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive music