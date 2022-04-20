Surrey-raised Cullen and other comedians on Yuk Yuk’s stage at casino this spring

John Cullen’s month-end comedy shows in Cloverdale are his last before he heads for Winnipeg to tape a set for CBC at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival. (Submitted photo)

The Saturday-night comedy shows continue this spring at the Yuk Yuk’s club in Surrey.

Opened in March at Elements Casino in Cloverdale, the 110-seat venue this month offers laughs from headliners Dino Archie (April 23, with openers Amber Harper-Young and Ross Dauk) and John Cullen (April 30, with Katie-Ellen Humphries and Robert Peng).

Two shows are performed nightly, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

May dates feature headliners John Beuhler, Sharon Mahoney, Brittany Lyseng and Patrick Maliha, with Julie Kim booked for early June. The calendar is posted to yukyuks.com/surrey.

The April 30 gigs are Cullen’s first as club headliner since before the pandemic.

“These headlining shows are my last shows before I head off to Winnipeg to tape a set for CBC at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival,” noted Cullen, who grew up in South Surrey and graduated from Semiahmoo Secondary.

“I head there to record a set as part of the ‘Misguidance Systems’ gala, which is a gala about times you got bad advice.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

My second comedy album, Long Stories for No Reason, is out now. It’s the culmination of three years of work and I’m very proud of it and would love if you took some time to listen to it. All the links are available here:https://t.co/hsGMCzOH75 pic.twitter.com/iWbVEc1Dj6 — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) October 16, 2020

John Cullen – Just For Laughs, "All Access" from Yuk Yuk's on Vimeo.

Cullen is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, teacher and writer. He’s performed stand-up for a decade and has made televised appearances at the Just for Laughs, Halifax and Winnipeg comedy festivals, and has been a regular on CBC Radio’s “The Debaters” and “The Current.”

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: John Cullen aims to make his mark in curling media.

His podcast, “Blocked Party,” has been downloaded nearly two million times, is one of the top 150 podcasts on Patreon and has been featured on The A.V. Club and Vulture Comedy.

Cullen has bylines in The Atlantic and Vice Sports and can be heard across North America on SiriusXM. He has two comedy albums, “Most Likely to be a Comedian” and “Long Stories for No Reason.”

On a “Comic of the Week” blog in 2016, Cullen is described as “a charismatic performer and a modern-day renaissance man. John brings his vast experiences in life as a curler, high school teacher, drummer and friend to the stage in an attempt to make sure that everybody has the best time.”

Follow Cullen on Twitter.com/cullenthecomic.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentComedyComedy and Humour