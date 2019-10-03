Rebecca Bollwitt in a photo posted to her miss604.com website. (submitted photo: Bob Lai)

Surrey-raised blogger marks 15 years of Miss604.com with a party for charity

Rebecca Bollwitt got her start in the online world while at Queen Elizabeth Secondary

Surrey-raised blogger Rebecca Bollwitt is celebrating 15 years of her Miss604.com website with a party to benefit Variety – the Children’s Charity.

She’s hosting the fundraiser at Vancouver’s Timber Gastropub on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Bollwitt’s award-winning blog/website came to life in 2004 with relatively few posts, mostly about life in Surrey — “news” of a coyote on her driveway, maybe — and tidbits about a Canucks game or episode of The Amazing Race.

By 2006, she began taking it seriously, studying the craft of blogging at conferences and writing about events, food and other things of greater interest to her and, strategically, her readers.

Bollwitt has been passionate about the online world since her days at Queen Elizabeth Secondary. In 1997 she built her first website, one devoted to her favourite band at the time, Florida ska-punkers Less Than Jake.

“I’ve been fascinated with the whole online world since then — how to code and make things online, but also the interaction with people,” she told the Surrey Now in 2011.

“It’s funny,” she added, “because Less Than Jake played the Commodore a couple years ago and I got to interview them, so it was like my digital world coming full-circle, which was exciting for me.”

Over the past 15 years, Miss604.com has become an award-winning blog in Western Canada, including an international media award from the Variety organization, where she volunteers her time as both secretary of the board of directors and chair of the marketing and membership committee.

“Variety’s Show of Hearts Telethon has been an annual tradition in B.C. for over 50 years,” Bollwitt, who now lives in Vancouver, said in a release. “And when I got the chance to work with the production in 2015 as its first-ever social media sponsor, I was hooked. I saw how each year they help over 3,000 kids with special needs province-wide by providing mobility equipment, specialized therapies, mental wellness, educational programs, lifesaving medical equipment and more, and I knew I had to be a part of this.”

Bollwitt has also co-authored two books about blogging to drive business, and has published close to 10,000 blog posts about entertainment, sports, food, travel, history and other topics.

Early-bird tickets for her event on Nov. 14 are priced at $20 until Oct. 8, after which the price jumps to $26.04 on miss604.com, via eventbrite.ca. Timber is located at 1300 Robson St., Vancouver.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
