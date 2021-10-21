Surrey pub to rock Halloween with live music by Alice Hardy and Stickman

The White Hart has been busy with live bands over the past couple of years

It’s going to be a rockin’ Halloween at Surrey’s White Hart Public House.

The Newton-area stage will host the double bill of Alice Hardy and Stickman, with tickets priced at $10 in advance, or $15 at the door.

The White Hart, located at the former Hook and Ladder pub at 8593 132 St., has filled its entertainment calendar with live bands, jam nights and other events over the past couple of years, and was among the first bars in Metro Vancouver to again feature live entertainment early in the COVID era, back in June 2020.

Jam night at Surrey’s White Hart with host Johnny Elvis and pals. The pub’s entertainment calendar includes @Johnny_Peralta’s ragin’ Rage Against the Machine tribute (Calm Like a Bomb) this Friday. #SurreyBC @SurreyNowLeader @DjJillyWonka pic.twitter.com/atMvWMVJtT — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) October 21, 2021

At the Hart family-operated pub, a sold-out Oct. 23 gig by Masters of Justice has triggered a second show by the Metallica tribute band, on Nov. 5, and other bands booked there play the music of Rage Against the Machine (Calm Like A Bomb), Black Sabbath (Wicked World), Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Tickets are needed for all weekend shows, with some priced as high as $25.

Both Alice Hardy and Stickman play originals and some covers.

Stickman, a Grunge-inspired trio, played the sold-out Return of Rock concert at Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre on Friday, Oct. 15. “Still buzzin’ from an amazing night,” the group later posted to Facebook, with photos.

Stickman rocks with Kim Whitford on guitars and vocals, Randall Taylor on bass and vocals and Des Vegas on drums.

The band was formed in 2017 and released a debut CD, “A Chromatic Grey,” a year later. Early in October the trio put out “Three Out of Ten,” a new collection of heavy songs.

“They have been playing the Vancouver club scene, winning over every audience they play for, ever since,” a bio raves. “Stickman gives everything they have to everyone in front of them and leaves it all on the stage before rebuilding for the next show.

“Heavily influenced by the 90’s grunge scene, bands like Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Nirvana and many others gave Stickman a solid base to build their sound and inspire three creative minds to deliver an amazing new take on that phenomenal time.”

Some of Stickman’s songs are posted to YouTube.

(Story continues below video)

Earlier this month, Stickman hit the stage during the White Hart’s Awards Show on Oct. 9, along with the Wingnuts, Live Wire (Motley Crue tribute), Robert Graves, Johnny Elvis & The Retros and some of the other award-winners from the local music scene.

Check out Alice Hardy at alicehardyrocks.com.



