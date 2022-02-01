Surrey pub operators expand to Gastown with The Hart, with live music planned

‘We are doing a few months of renovations and aim to open in late April/early May’

Owners of Surrey’s White Hart Pub will soon open a second location, this time in Vancouver’s Gastown district.

The Hart, as the new pub is known, will operate in the former Revel Room establishment, 238 Abbott St.

“We are doing a few months of renovations and aim to open in late April/early May,” pub owner/operator George Hart told the Now-Leader.

Live music will be presented at The Hart, he said.

“That was a key reason to us picking that location – they had live music before so it already has a reputation for it,” Hart noted. “We won’t be having big rock bands like we do at the White Hart, as it’s a more intimate venue. More jazz and acoustic acts instead.”

Hart announced the business expansion on his Facebook page Monday night (Jan. 31).

At Newton’s White Hart pub, the Hart family took over operations of the former Hook and Ladder pub in 2019.

“We changed the name to White Hart after our soccer team’s stadium, which is White Hart Lane,” Hart said in 2020. “It’s an ode to Tottenham (the soccer club in London). My family is from there, I have the tattoo, we’re diehard fans. In September of 2019 we came up here from Bear Creek (Pub), just a better location, bigger.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

