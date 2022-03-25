Surrey Pride plans June festival featuring ‘eclectic’ lineup of all-local talent

A crowd watches performers at the 20th annual Surrey Pride Festival in 2019, at Central City Plaza. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Pride Festival will return this summer as an in-person event at Central City Plaza.

On Saturday, June 25, the festival promises an eclectic lineup of entertainment for 2022, with Prospera Credit Union confirmed as the presenting sponsor.

“It is our vision to host events throughout the month of June in each of our city’s town centres, culminating with the festival,” event organizers say.

“This year our entertainment is ALL local talent,” adds a post on Facebook.com/SurreyPrideBC. “We really don’t realize how much talent resides within the city of Surrey. From rock n roll, to country, to hip hop, to disco and many other genres – yes, you will get to see them LIVE and in person on June 25.”

The goal is to make Surrey Pride 2022 “the most inclusive and accessible Pride to date. We are one united board with this vision,” says a post on the event website, surreypride.ca/pride-2022. The festival theme is “Open Minds and Open Hearts.”

Vendor booth applications are welcomed on a “first come, first serve” basis, with an April 15 deadline for payment. The booths will be set up on 102 Avenue, directly in front of the Surrey Central/SFU Plaza, for a festival that will run from 4 to 9 p.m. on June 25.

Other Surrey Pride Festival sponsors this year include Government of British Columbia, Central City, City of Surrey, MATCOM, Bruce Ralston MLA, Community Savings Credit Union, HEU, TD Canada Trust, UFCW1518, UFCW247, Health Initiative for Men, Full Moon Rentals, MedTech, Simon Fraser University, BCGEU, CUPE402, Surrey Teachers’ Association, Surrey Board of Trade, KPU, Back on Track, Vancity and Uniti.

In 2019, Surrey Pride moved to Central City Plaza for the 20th annual festival, from Holland Park, attracting more people to the event.

Meantime, Surrey Pride’s Drag Queen Bingo events continue at Central City Taphouse & Kitchen, at the mall. The next one is April 27 from 8 to 10 p.m., following a bingo event there Wednesday (March 23).



PrideSurrey