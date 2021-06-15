Surrey ‘POP!’ series promises ‘Performances Outdoors in Parks’ this summer

“Juggle Me Not,” an original show for family audiences inspired by the tale “The Little Juggler,” will be staged July 23-25 at Glades Gardens in Surrey. The production is from Wandering Wagon Theatre, a newly founded commedia dell’arte troupe under the creative guidance of Susan Bertoia and presented by Axis Theatre Company. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Fifteen in-person events are featured in a “Summer POP!” series planned by Surrey Civic Theatres.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday (June 15) for the “Performances Outdoors in Parks” concerts, theatre productions, kid-friendly gatherings and more, from July 9 to Sept. 12 — public health orders permitting.

The events will be staged at Glades Garden, Bear Creek Park and Darts Hill Gardens. Ticket prices range from $5 to $25, with a limited number available.

“This series of outdoor performances and experiences is designed to help people reconnect with the performing arts, and also enjoy a chance to gather safely,” a news release says.

“In the advent that audiences are unable to gather for these events safely under public health guidelines, Civic Theatres will move select programming to virtual events.”

Earlier this year, an artist call was made for performances in the three POP! categories of “Main Stage at the Glades” events, Summer Strolls and self-directed activities at various parks.

The series kicks off Friday, July 9 with Surrey City Orchestra Quintet and BC Chinese Music Ensemble, in a “Classical Music Summer Sampler” at Glades Gardens.

Next up is Pat Chessell Band’s Celtic Kitchen Party (July 10), followed by a “Juggle Me Not” show for family audiences, “The Silly Adventures of Robin Hood” theatre production, Munish Sharma’s “Danceboy,” a “Whalley, What?” poetry/dance showcase, The Quarantettes in concert, “The Neverland Night Circus” (billed as “a fantastical take on perennial theatre favourite, Peter Pan—with a Geekenders twist”), a “Moving, Resting, Nesting” outdoor reading experience at Bear Creek Park, a “Conspiracy Now” interactive documentary-style theatre performance, and more.

The list of shows is found on surrey.ca/theatre.

The self-directed activities involve QR codes to find and guide people’s experience on a smartphone, “like a theatrical treasure hunt,” according to “Summer POP!” organizers.

“Surrey Civic Theatres is committed to providing a broad range of performing arts experiences for our community’s enjoyment and inspiration,” said Kent Gallie, the city’s performing arts manager.

“Staff are excited at the prospect of welcoming back audiences for live performances this summer, while also continuing to support professional artists in their creative pursuits. Come outside and enjoy some ‘POP! Notch’ productions.”



