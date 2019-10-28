Mike Browne, left, and Scott Hemenway are the voices behind Newton-based Dark Poutine podcast. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

ANNUAL FESTIVAL

Surrey podcast voices dish ‘Dark Poutine’ stories at Vancouver festival

Mike Browne and Scott Hemenway will be at Rio Theatre for the show’s live-event debut

Creators of the Surrey-based Dark Poutine podcast will be featured at a Vancouver festival devoted to such digital-audio adventures.

On Halloween two years ago, longtime pals Mike Browne and Scott Hemenway launched Dark Poutine in a spare bedroom in Newton, as a vehicle for “notorious Canadian crimes, dark history and other creepy topics as told by real-live Canadians.”

In early November, they’ll be guest speakers at the four-day Vancouver Podcast Festival, and will record the 100th episode of Dark Poutine during the show’s live-event debut at the Rio Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“I was at the festival last year and spoke on a couple of panels,” Browne said, “but they wanted to give us a chance to do a little more this year, with a masterclass (called “Started from the Bottom, Now I’m Here”), about how I got here, and the live show at the Rio, so it’ll be a good time. We’ll do a retrospective of the show so far and probably cover a case, maybe a missing-persons case in B.C.”

Dark Poutine has earned close to 7,000 “consistent” weekly listeners in the Vancouver area, Browne said, and the podcast is downloaded nearly 100,000 times a week, at darkpoutine.com and other platforms.

“We just passed the five-million mark for the run of the show, so that’s four million (downloads) in just one year,” he added.

• RELATED STORY, from October 2018: Surrey-based podcast focuses on Canadian true crime.

Browne’s masterclass will be held at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts on Nov. 9, starting at 2 p.m., and the Dark Poutine event at the Rio gets going at 10 p.m. General-admission tickets for each are $25, or $20 for students and seniors, via vanpodfest.ca.

Browne has an background in film, advertising and social media, while Hemenway is a photographer who brings humour to the podcast, “helping the listener absorb some of the harder parts of the sometimes brutal stories,” according to a biography.

“We’re pretty proud of the stories we’ve covered and are humbled by our success,” Browne says in a post at mikebrowne.com. “We’ve covered stories from coast to coast about a variety of dark subjects. We have mixed emotions about the fact that we don’t see any end to the stories we can share.”

The goal of Vancouver Podcast Festival is to highlight “the power and potential of podcasts,” and bring together local podcast creators with national and international series. The event is presented by DOXA (The Documentary Media Society), best known for its annual film festival.

Other mainstage events at Vancouver Podcast Festival include Dirty John’s Christopher Goffard, Secret Life of Canada, The Allusionist and Red Man Laughing.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Big-name authors in Surrey for writers conference, creating social-media buzz
Next story
Post-Halloween ghost story hits Surrey’s Naked Stage

Just Posted

UPDATE: Elderly victim ‘stable’ after Cloverdale crash involving truck, scooter

Surrey RCMP say senior remains in hospital Monday in stable condition after crash at 56th Ave., 177B St.

Post-Halloween ghost story hits Surrey’s Naked Stage

‘The Ghost in the Meadow’ staged at Newton Cultural Centre by readers theatre company

Semiahmoo Peninsula rail relocation effort refocused

Advocates launch a website, strive to inform residents on process

Surrey podcast voices dish ‘Dark Poutine’ stories at Vancouver festival

Mike Browne and Scott Hemenway will be at Rio Theatre for the show’s live-event debut

Witches convene for a cause in White Rock

Little-known annual gathering benefits Salvation Army

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

RCMP urge witnesses to identify suspect in Coquitlam restaurant sexual assault

Mounties say suspect is ‘likely being protected by silence’

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules killing family farms, B.C. farmers say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Driver gets $483 fine, luxury SUV impounded for going 130km/hr on Vancouver bridge

Vancouver police tweeted out a phone showing a Mercedes SUV being impounded

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Most Read