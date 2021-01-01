Surrey online exhibit aims to showcase youth art

An anonymous online exhibit in January will showcase work by young artists – while raising funds for the Youth Arts Council of Surrey (YACOS).

Anonymous Art Show & Sale (Jan. 15 to Jan. 31), presented by the Arts Council of Surrey, is open now for submissions from all Lower Mainland youth aged 13 to 21.

Deadline for submissions is Jan. 5 and each potential participant can submit up to three works. All artwork should be two-dimensional (paintings, drawings, fibre art, photography, print media, digital and mixed media) pieces measuring 10 inches by 10 inches.

There are no entry fees, and drop-off and pick-up of art work, and payment, will be arranged through the arts council’s Newton Cultural Centre.

During the exhibit all works will be displayed without artists’ names, ensuring that the purchase is based on the work, rather than the creator.

Buyers will purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, and all works will be priced at $100, with half of the proceeds going to the artists and the other half going to YACOS.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase youth art (while) fundraising in a safe manner for YACOS,” an arts council bulletin states.

For registration applications, email info@artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

