Surrey music, theatre groups get share of $300,000 in Metro Vancouver grants

Four Surrey-area arts organizations will get a slice of the $300,000 in regional culture project grants announced by Metro Vancouver on Monday (Aug. 9).

In total, 54 arts and culture organizations in the region will receive project funding through the annual grant program.

Metro Vancouver helps organizations “research and produce new cultural programs, reach new audiences and cover project staffing and administrative needs,” up to a maximum of $10,000 per project grant.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the arts and culture sector, which prompted Metro Vancouver to use a portion of its provincial Safe Restart funding to make a one-time increase to this year’s grant fund, doubling it to $300,000,” according to a news release from Metro Vancouver.

The four Surrey-based grant recipients are Surrey City Orchestra Society (granted $5,000), Royal Academy of Bhangra Society ($10,000), Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society of BC, aka Fraser Valley Musical Theatre ($10,000) and Sanjh Foundation ($8,000).

The full list of recipients is posted to metrovancouver.org.

This year, Metro Vancouver received 106 applications from organizations seeking a total of $768,011 in funding for proposed projects.

By comparison, in 2020, 54 applicants sought $377,230 in funding and 29 organizations shared $140,000 in grants.

“We saw record-setting demand for cultural grants in 2021, both in terms of the number of applications and how much funding was being requested,” Sav Dhaliwal, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors, said in the news release.

“Being able to award an additional $150,000 will help promote employment within creative sectors and enhance exposure to some of the most vibrant and artistic minds in our region.”

Metro Vancouver also administers MAXguide.org, a free online service for organizations and individuals to promote their local performances, exhibitions, events, venues and groups. The service involves a mailing list and more.



