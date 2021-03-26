Surrey museum’s ‘Magic Days’ to feature tricks by Mandrake the Magician’s son, Lon

‘We are thrilled to introduce local families to the exciting world of magic in a safe way,’ rep says

Museum of Surrey visitors are entertained by magician Lon Mandrake, son of Mandrake the Magician. (submitted photo: Rick Mearns/surrey.ca)

Some “Magic Days” are planned at the Museum of Surrey in April, featuring impromptu performances by magician Lon Mandrake.

The North Delta resident is the son of his more famous father, Leon Mandrake, subject of an exhibit at the Cloverdale facility.

Lon Mandrake is booked to perform “a little abracadabra” at the museum on three Saturdays – April 10, 17 and 24 – but no exact performance times are publicized.

“Catch a live performance select Saturdays with your family bubble,” says an event advisory. “Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the second-generation illusionist from a safe social distance, and experience some tricks of the trade.” Also planned is a magic-themed scavenger hunt, and kids can take home a magic-inspired craft kit.

“It has been an unusual year, so we are thrilled to introduce local families to the exciting world of magic in a safe way,” said Lynn Saffery, Museum of Surrey manager. “We are continuing to limit capacity and offer multiple ‘performances’ on each Saturday to accommodate small family bubbles.”

At MoS, a Community Treasures exhibit called “The Real Mandrake the Magician” opened Feb. 17 with memorabilia about Leon Mandrake’s notable career. The temporary showcase is set to close May 16 at 17710 56A Ave.

Free pre-registered, one-hour self-guided visits are available from Wednesday to Saturday. Masks are mandatory for entry, and registration is required for every person in a family group, including infants. Call 604-592-6956 or email museum@surrey.ca to register. For more details, visit surrey.ca/museum.

The Mandrake family house was located in Whalley, at Grosvenor Road and Kindersley Drive. For several decades, the repurposed corner store was home to Mandrake the Magician and his family, and the Italian-Canadian patriarch was known to entertain visitors with a trick or two. Leon Mandrake was a Surrey-area celebrity from the 1950s until his death in 1993, at age 81.



