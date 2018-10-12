Surrey Little Theatre to offer ‘Beer for Breakfast’

Ready to crack open a cold one with the boys? Beer For Breakfast, Surrey Little Theatre’s upcoming comedy, might offer the refreshing taste of theatre you’re looking for.

At first, Beer For Breakfast plays as a guys’ weekend that promises to go down easy. A group of middle-aged friends meet up in a snowed-in cabin with the simple plan of eating chili, drinking beer and reliving the good old days. It isn’t perfect — the men are dealing with divorce, unemployment and a stroke — but spirits are high.

That is until Jessie, wife of their absent friend Adrian, shows up in his place.

According to organizers, after that “an epic battle of wits and stamina ensues: will the men win their right to an all-out guy fest, or will woman be crowned the stronger sex after all?”

The play, written by Sean Grennan and directed by Pat McDermott, opens on Thursday, Oct. 18.

The show stars Cloverdale’s Brent Cross, Chris Carver, Harry Pering, and Richelle L. Martin.

Director Pat McDermott said the chemistry of the cast promises an “enjoyable evening of fun and laughter.”

“I first directed the three men in The Foursome and from that they became good friends. The audience will be able to see the chemistry between them. Richelle has fit right in to the group in this very funny play about friendship,” he said.

The minimum age for audience members is 14, as it includes mild adult language and content.

The play will run at Surrey Little Theatre, located at 7027 184 Street, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17. Tickets are $17, or $15 for seniors. For reservations call 604-576-8451, or visit brownpapertickets.com.



