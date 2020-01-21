Salish Secondary’s advanced class performs “Hit & Run” at the annual Breakout dance competition at Salish on Saturday (Jan. 18). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey high schools compete at annual Breakout dance competition

Hundreds of students perform at Salish Secondary

Hundreds of Surrey high school students competed at the annual Breakout dance competition at Salish Secondary on Saturday (Jan. 18).

Breakout 2020 included beginner, intermediate and advanced class categories for the first half of the day, followed by the team categories (bhangra, open, break, junior hip-hop and senior hip-hop).

The judges for the day were Francis Aranton, CJ Damaso, Jax Hsu and Cristina Bucci.

For the beginner class, the judges’ choice was Salish Secondary’s “Peter Pan.”

The judges’ choice for the intermediate class was Kwantlen Park’s “Climate Change.”

For the advanced class, the judges’ choice was Lord Tweedsmuir’s “Burn It Up.”

In the team categories, first place went to Lord Tweedsmuir’s “Rock On.”

Queen Elizabeth’s placed first in the bhangra team category.

Frank Hurt’s “Vibe Check” placed first in the break team category.

First place for junior hip-hop went to Frank Hurt’s “FH JUNNIES.”

Sullivan Heights’ placed first in the senior team category for its “Sullivan Seniors” routine.

