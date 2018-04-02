Ashley Pater performs during a EP-release concert March 22 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Talk about a perfect birthday party for a music-making teenager.

Ashley Pater’s family and friends helped her celebrate in style at Surrey City Hall’s cozy Centre Stage theatre, where the birthday girl revealed songs from a new EP, performed with a pair of backing bands and otherwise enjoyed the thrill of turning 15.

The March 22 event marked the release of Wild Roses, which showcases five original songs written by the confident, guitar-strumming girl, a Grade 9 student at Fraser Heights Secondary.

Ashley’s folk-pop songs include her EP’s title track along with “Ice Tea,” “Lost & Found,” “Traveller” and “Tip Jar.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

The tunes were recorded at Four Destinations studio, or 4D, in North Vancouver with the North Delta-based duo of bass player Conor Brennan and guitarist Connor Neidig.

Liam Sturgess, the studio founder and chief creative director, had high praise for Ashley before he performed a couple songs of his own at her EP-release concert.

“I’ve always been keenly aware of Ashley’s ability to just go into a room and come out five minutes later with an impeccable new song, so it was an honour to work time after time with Ashley,” Sturgess said from the stage. “Year after year, Ashley has always kind of shown herself up, and moved forward in a way that is very impressive. She’s always pushing herself to take risks and doing it so seamlessly.”

Ashley has been performing music since age nine, and soon discovered a passion for writing her own songs.

She described her unique songwriting techniques for the audience at Centre Stage.

”I’ll stand in front of a mirror and I’ll use a dry-erase marker – not a Sharpie because my mom would kill me – to write lyrics all over it until completely filled and I have my song,” Ashley explained. “And the other way, which I tend to do more often now, is I’ll get a notebook and I’ll start drawing pictures. I’m not the best artist so sometimes I don’t really know what I’m drawing, but I make sense of it and turn it into a song.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

Ashley’s proud parents, John and May, have witnessed her way with creating songs.

“It’s kind of like ‘Pictionary’ songwriting,” said John, the girl’s self-described “dadager” – a ‘dad’ and ‘manager’ mashup.

“It’s a fascinating thing to watch because sometimes it comes really quick,” he added. “We’ll hear her get the guitar going and before we know it, boom, a new song, and she’ll come out saying, ‘Here, listen to this.’”

The songs on the EP are “all little stories,” according to Ashley.

“The title track (is) basically about two young lovers just hitting the road and getting away and looking for a new life. And that new life is represented by wild roses.”

A video for the song was recorded at a farm in Ladner.

Ashley and her family spend a lot of time in the Sunshine Valley area, near Hope; John is a firefighter with the Sunshine Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Ashley says the time she spends in that area inspires her musically.

“I have actually written multiple songs up in Sunshine Valley. I’m pretty sure one of my songs, ‘Traveler,’ which is on the EP, was written there,” she said. “The whole vibe and feeling of the place, it brings out a lot of cool tones and experimentation in my music.”

Ashley’s grandfather is a self-taught musician, and she spent many years “singing and dancing around the house” with her grandparents and also her parents.

“She has definitely worked very, very hard to get to this point, with her songwriting and guitar-playing,” May said. “She works hard at it and also has a vision in her head, where she sees herself going.”

Ashley’s goal is to continue looking forward to more musical adventures, as a budding songwriter and performing.

“Last year, we thought it was our best year for music, and this year is starting to be even better, so if it keeps going like that, that’s the important thing,” she noted.

Visit ashleypater.com for more details about the EP and Ashley’s gig calendar, which include a “Breaking Down D Walls” concert at Vancouver’s StreetXB Studio on April 28.

with file from Emelie Peacock/Black Press

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘New Canadian’ flavours cooked up at new Surrey restaurant/bar

Just Posted

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

Construction of Clayton community hub to begin in May

$43.5 million facility will include both arts and recreation spaces for the neighbourhood

VIDEO: ‘New Canadian’ flavours cooked up at new Surrey restaurant/bar

144-seat Dominion located in new Civic Hotel, adjacent to city hall and plaza

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

Money will help pay for Ottawa’s share of projects like Surrey light rail, Millennium Line expansion

Keep styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

New regulations will take effect in Metro Vancouver on July 1

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Most Read