Surrey Fusion Festival revived as livestream, video series for 2020

July’s event at Holland Park was cancelled due to COVID-19

Flags fly at a recent edition of Surrey Fusion Festival. (submitted photo: Matt Lazzarotto/City of Surrey)

This year’s Surrey Fusion Festival has morphed into a 90-minute livestream and interactive cultural video series.

In collaboration with Canada’s annual Culture Days, the festival will happen online Sept. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Facebook and YouTube channels, with a four-week “interactive cultural video series” showcased on Facebook and Instagram from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25.

The Coast Capital Savings-presented livestream will feature cultural performances, musical entertainment, art lessons, Surrey history, Indigenous education, dance lessons, cooking segments and kids’ activities.

The video series will feature close to 30 educational videos including “how-to” cooking, dance, arts and crafts activities from participating cultural pavilions from previous years of Fusion Festival, with help from the city’s museum, heritage and performing arts centres.

Typically held on a mid-July weekend at Holland Park, this year’s Surrey Fusion Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19, along with the city’s Canada Day event at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on July 1.

