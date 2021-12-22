SURREY EVENTS: Surrey Holiday Lights ends Dec. 23, Lumagica a week later

A guide to Surrey-area events and other things to do in the city

A view of the Agriplex building during the Lumagica Surrey event, which continues until Thursday, Dec. 30. See listing under Attractions. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

THEATRE/STAGE

“Alice in Wonderland”: A pantomime production by Royal Canadian Theatre Company at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage, to Sunday, Dec. 26 at 13750 88 Ave. “Written by Crystal Weltzin, the classic story is adapted to the well known standards of laughter and entertainment inherently required by a true panto, with original music, new characters and some of your panto favourites.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Friends, the Musical Parody” touring show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 1, 2022. “Comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.” Box office: 604-507-6355.

ATTRACTIONS

Surrey Holiday Lights: MRG Group’s new “Immersive Lights & Music Experience” at Surrey Civic Plaza (city hall), to Dec. 23. “Explore the Holiday Lights Tent to visit Santa and his Elves, the Gingerbread Village, the North Pole, Holiday Market, Lights Around The World, and more.” Tickets and info: surreyholidaylights.com.

Lumagica Surrey: An “outdoor/indoor global Holiday experience” features a one-kilometre light walk at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, from Dec. 3-30, daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Adult ticket is $25, or $74 for a weekend family pass for two adults and two kids. “Required” parking pass is $5. Info: lumagica.ca.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: “Santa Express” and “Christmas Night Train” rides in December, through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

CONCERTS

VSO’s Surrey Nights: Jens Lindemann: Canadian trumpeter to perform Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony,” Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto” and more with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 8 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Box office: 604-876-3434, vancouversymphony.ca.

The Lovettes: “Leaders Of The Pack”: Chicago-based group celebrates “the great girl groups from the golden era of pop in their own show, packed with harmony, dance, and good times,” 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. All tickets $54, 604-507-6355.

COMEDY

Just for Laughs: Maz Jobrani: Iranian-American comedian brings his “Things Looking Bright” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.), Saturday, Jan.15 and to Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on Jan. 16. Box office: 604-507-6355.

Snowed In Comedy Tour: Canadian comedians Debra DiGiovanni, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug perform at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Jan. 27. Tickets $45, tickets.surrey.ca.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778- 223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604 -583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

TREE CHIPPING

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society Annual Surrey Tree Chip, Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Guildford Town Centre mall parking lot (105 Ave & 150 St). Donations to Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society for youth and family programs. Trees are accepted to be chipped with a small cash donation.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

“It’s a Drag New Year’s Eve Edition” event hosted by Surrey Pride at Central City Taphouse, 13450 102 Ave., Surrey. Tickets $27.54-$160.15 on eventbrite.ca, info at surreypride.ca.

Brewster’s Pub in Newton stages live music by Trama on Dec. 31, with three-course dinner, trip for 2 prize. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

FUNDRAISERS

Artist Garage Sale planned as a fundraiser for the Youth Arts Council of Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. at Newton Cultural Centre (13530 72 Ave.). Admission by donation, tables $15. “Do you have art supplies or other arts-specific items that you aren’t using? Clear out space in your cupboards and make a little money. Book a table and bring your new or gentle used costumes, musical instruments, dance shoes, paints, paint brushes, pencils, jewelry-making supplies, yarn, knitting needles, crochet hooks, guitar strings, music books, sheet music, frames, mats, ceramic tools… anything that someone creative can use!” Info, email youthartscouncil@gmail.com.

AWARDS

Surrey Women in Business Awards: Surrey Board of Trade is now accepting nominations for the 2022 awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, “to recognize the fabulous women leaders that are making Surrey an opportunity city.” Deadline for nominations is Jan. 19. For info, email Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards: Nomination deadline for annual awards event is Feb. 16, via Surrey Board of Trade. “Do you know a business and/or community-minded individual that is 25 years old or younger?” For nomination form, contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344. Winners will be recognized at awards reception in April.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

DANCE

“Mriya: Life in Rhythm”: Edmonton-based Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Company show, Feb. 11 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, offers classic repertoire dances as well as the premieres of three new dances, “complete with fresh original scores and never-before-seen costumes. We also present a restaged performance of Cheremosh’s Storyline production: ‘How the Women Sold Their Husbands.’” At 6250 144 St., 604-507-6355. Info: cheremosh.ca.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Joy of the Photographic Print” exhibit to Feb. 13, works by The Darkroom Group celebrating alternative and traditional darkroom processes; also the two-channel video installation “Naufragios,” by Manuel Piña, to March 20.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. Jan. 13: Alexander Erickson talks about “Stories through Formline.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. Flavourcel’s “I Spy a City” on view until Feb. 6.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. In the Indigenous Hall, a Chief Dan George exhibit is on view until April 24, 2022.

HERITAGE

Researching Indigenous Ancestry with Library & Archives Canada, Jan. 8 at Cloverdale Branch, 1-2:15 p.m. “Join Library and Archives Canada staff to learn about resources related to First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation genealogy. Discover how to access LAC collections in person or online, and how to get advice or assistance.” Registration required; email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7328.

CONFERENCE

TEDx Surrey: A Shift in Thinking on Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre, 1 p.m. start. Guest speakers offer “12 transformative ideas set free to show you what can be” during four-hour event. Tickets $69 + fees & taxes, 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108 Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

CALLS

“Admissions”: Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company is auditioning for this Joshua Harmon play, which will run Feb. 25-27 at Newton Cultural Centre. Auditions for the “readers theatre” show will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. For info, visit nspsociety.com/auditions.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Anne Downton-directed group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.), on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

“Just One More Day”: Corey Hirsch, former NHL goalie and current hockey broadcaster, speaks about mental health in the construction industry, 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at Surrey’s Civic Hotel, 13475 Central Ave., in a series presented by Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (icba.ca/wellness). Register on eventbrite.ca. Free admission.

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

Update on the New Cloverdale Hospital with Health Minister Adrian Dix luncheon hosted by Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, Jan. 14 at Elements Casino’s Dragon Lounge. To register, visit cloverdalechamber.ca.

SFU President’s Lunch: Towards a Better Future: SFU Surrey Leads the Way” talk by Dr. Joy Johnson, President and Vice Chancellor of SFU, in a Surrey Board of Trade-hosted event, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Tickets and info: businessinsurrey.com.

Annual BC Transportation Investment Update by Minister Rob Fleming, Tuesday, Jan. 25

11:30 a.m., at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, presented by Surrey Board of Trade. Tickets and info: businessinsurrey.com.

Annual Economic Forecast Lunch with Pierre Cleroux, BDC, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Tickets and info: businessinsurrey.com.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.