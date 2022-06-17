SURREY EVENTS: Surrey Fest returns to Holland Park Saturday (June 18), & concerts, plays, more

A free zumba workout is part of the fun of Surrey Fest, which returns to Holland Park on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music by Reckless (Bryan Adams tribute), Mazacote and Cookin’ With Brass, food, games and more, in an annual event planned by Downtown Surrey BIA. See listing under Festivals. (File photo)

COMMUNITY

Surrey’s National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration & Wellness Event on Tuesday, June 21 at Holland Park from 3 to 8 p.m. “Celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous Peoples of Canada,” with Community BBQ 5-7pm, dancing, music and more. “Hosted by Semiahmoo, Kwantlen and Katzie First Nations, this event is an opportunity to acknowledge and show respect and admiration for Indigenous Peoples past, present and future; to share cultural history; and to share spirit, experiences, stories, song, art and dance with each other and the community.” Info: surrey.ca.

FESTIVALS

Surrey Fest Downtown: Annual “Celebration of Community” event returns Saturday, June 18 at Holland Park (13428 Old Yale Rd.), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Surrey Fest Downtown has continued to grow through the efforts of a small group of volunteers representing residents, businesses, city employees and non-profit groups. In 2022, we will mark the 22nd anniversary of the festival.” Info: surreyfest.com.

Surrey Pride Festival: “Open Minds and Open Hearts” theme for 2022 event, on Saturday, June 25 at Central City Plaza from 4 to 9 p.m., with live music, drag, lip-sync, performance art and more. Info: surreypride.ca/pride-2022.

B.C. Halal Food Festival Saturday, June 25 at Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 9 p.m., with 35 food vendors, five drink vendors, Eid activities and more. Free admission. Info: bchalalfoodfest.ca.

Surrey Latin Festival: Two-day event at Surrey Civic Plaza July 16-17, free admission. Tribute to Frida Kahlo, live music, Mexican and Latin food, activities for children, salsa classes and much more., 13450 104 Ave., Surrey.

Battle of the Brews on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza, at city hall, 1 to 5 p.m. “An afternoon of beer tasting, food sampling and music,” in support of Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives. Tickets at thepeak.fm or surreyfirefighters.com.

CONCERTS

Aequitas Singers and guests in “Finding Colours in the Grey” concert, Saturday, June 18 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 7 p.m. “The focus of the concert is about making our way through COVID 19, and finding hope, renewal, reconnection and community.” Tickets $20 Adults, $12 Children under 12 and Adults 65+, on ticket.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

The Rocket Man/The Piano Man tribute bands play music by Elton John and Billy Joel, on Thursday, June 30 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets $40-$60 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Farhad Darya’s “Music Never Dies” tour stops at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 2. The Afghan singer, composer and music producer has written and composed songs in various languages which has received recognition from all around the world. Darya sings in various languages including mostly his native language of Persian/Dari and Pashto but also in Uzbeki, Hindi-Urdu and English. Tickets/info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

FVDED in the Park music festival brings hip-hop and electronic music to Surrey’s Holland Park on July 8-9, featuring Illenium, Excision, Rick Ross and many other artists over two days. Presented by Live Nation Canada/Blueprint. Tickets and info: fvdedinthepark.com.

Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre: ‘Aqualung’ guitarist in Surrey on 50th-anniversary tour this summer, July 25 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. On tour, the album is played in its entirety by Barre and band with special guest Clive Bunker, Tull’s original drummer. Tickets start at $56.25 on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Anything Goes”: Cole Porter musical staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre from June 30 to July 10 (select dates and times) at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 13750 88 Ave. Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, fvgss.org.

Beach House Theatre: At South Surrey’s Blackie Spit (Crescent Beach), Beach House Theatre Society presents summer theatre annually in a limited run at its state-of-the-art tent stage. From Aug. 9-14, the community-based group’s eighth season will highlight “The Servant of Two Masters” by Carlo Goldoni, adapted by Tracy Young and Odd Gross directed by Candace Radcliffe and Rick Harmon. Info: beachhousetheatre.org.

“Menopause the Musical”: Musical comedy is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra, Oct. 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets range $55-$65 on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

COMEDY

Ron James’ “Back Where I Belong” comedy show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 18. Tickets $62 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Saturday nights at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Weekly market starts June 11 and runs until Oct. 8, 2022, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Royal Kwantlen Park, in the parking lot at the corner of 104th ave and Old Yale Rd. Info: surreymarket.org.

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian International Circus returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from June 23 to 26, with eight shows inside a 2,700-seat “Big Top” tent featuring Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team and more. Tickets/info: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “ARTS 2022,” annual juried exhibition (to July 24), and “Mere Phantoms: Shadows Without Borders,” (June 18 to Aug. 14).

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Untangling Textiles,” to July 31; also “Body Language” showcase of Indigenous tattoos and culture, to Sept. 4; “Inspiration X: Dilber Mann” showcases Mann’s collection of movie/comic statues, to Sept. 25.

Strawberry Tea at the Farm events from June 16-19 at Historic Stewart Farm, 1-2 p.m. daily. “Kick off summer right with tea, sweets, local berries and hand-churned ice cream served on the porch of Historic Stewart Farm. Great for singles, couples and groups. Fee $18.20 per person. Register online via https://www.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5100.

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: This annual event attracts hundreds of writers to the city from points around the globe, with workshops, panel discussions and “Night Owl” events at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and also online. The 30th annual conference dates for 2022 are Oct. 21-23. Info: siwc.ca.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Then come join our free, confidential, self-help support group. We meet in-person Tuesdays 1:30 to 3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta (contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633 for more info). There is also a virtual meeting Thursdays 7pm to 8:30pm (contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca or 778-872-8069 for more info). Info: recoverycanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, picnics and dancing, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome. Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 778-545-5350.”

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

SFU President’s Lunch: “Towards a Better Future: SFU Surrey Leads the Way” event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Friday, June 17, 11:30 a.m., featuring Dr. Joy Johnson, President and Vice Chancellor of SFU. Tickets/info: businessinsurrey.com.

GOLF

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charity Golf Tournament: 11th annual event benefits Surrey health care initiatives, Tuesday, June 21 at Guildford Golf & Country Club. Registration 11:45 a.m. Info: surreyfirefighters.com/golf.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

