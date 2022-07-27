SURREY EVENTS: Sounds of Summer concerts, Movies Under the Stars and more (July 27 & beyond)

The band Top City performs a free concert Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Clayton Community Centre, 6:30 p.m., as part of the city’s Sounds of Summer series. See listing under Concerts. (Photo: facebook.com/topcityhorns)

FESTIVALS

Festival of India on Saturday, July 30 at Holland Park, Surrey. “Enjoy a spectacular display of culture including classical forms of Indian dance, showcase of traditions, and more. This event is to create awareness among the community to break down walls and bring more openness towards cultural traditions, life style, food, costumes, and dance music.” At 13428 Old Yale Rd. Info on website: humarisanskriti.ca.

Jamaica Day Festival at Holland Park on Sunday, July 31 from noon to 7 p.m. “Come for a taste of all things JAMAICA – food, games, music, craft and entertainment! Bring your picnic blankets, coolers, and concert chairs.” Event hosted by Jamaican Canadian Cultural Association of British Columbia. Info: facebook.com/jccabc.

Battle of the Brews on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza, at city hall, 1 to 5 p.m. “An afternoon of beer tasting, food sampling and music,” in support of Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives. Tickets at thepeak.fm or surreyfirefighters.com.

MOVIES

Movies Under the Stars: Outdoor movies at Surrey’s Holland Park in August, with pre-movie entertainment and games starting at 6 p.m. Event hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA). Three family-friendly movies will be shown at the Whalley-area park in August, starting with “Sing 2” on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, also “Encanto” (to be shown Aug. 13) and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Aug. 20). Info: downtownsurrey.ca.

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

CONCERTS

Music on the Plaza concerts to Sept. 6 at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Ave, on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “With different musical genres performing live every Tuesday evening, bring a lawn chair or a dance partner and enjoy your summer evenings to the fullest.”

Sounds of Summer concerts at various Surrey sites this summer. Details posted to surrey.ca/soundsofsummer. Schedule includes Aug. 3 with Top City (R&B, Soul, Motown, Funk) at Clayton Community Centre at 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 5 with Amber Tsang (Jazz) at Francis Park at 1 p.m.; Aug. 10 with Dalannah Gail Bowen (Blues, Soul) at Holland Park at 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 17 with Cookin’ with Brass (Funky brass Pop covers) at Elgin Heritage Park at 6:30 p.m., and Aug. 24 with Akaaljot & Satpreet Dhadda (Traditional Indian instrumental) at Bear Creek Park at 6:30 p.m.

December Avenue in concert Aug. 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. “A 5-piece indie pop/alternative rock band from Manila, Philippines, known for their viral compositions online. The band is one of the most streamed OPM bands of all-time.” Tickets/info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

Aegis Rocks 2022 at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 10. “Now graced by 7 members, one of the most popular OPM bands- six girls and a man, whom the girls tease as already being like one of them (Of course, they’re just kidding)- is now the New and Enhanced AEGIS Band.” Tickets/info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

Coffee Concert: Dancing with Eight Hands: Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation. “Enjoy an amazing morning of music with not one amazing piano duo, but two. The Canadian Piano Quartet are the Bergmann Duo and Duo Turgeon and their combined tickling the ivory power means audiences are in for double the fun.” Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

THEATRE/STAGE

Beach House Theatre: At South Surrey’s Blackie Spit (Crescent Beach), Beach House Theatre Society presents summer theatre annually in a limited run at its state-of-the-art tent stage. From Aug. 9-14, the community-based group’s eighth season will highlight “The Servant of Two Masters” by Carlo Goldoni, adapted by Tracy Young and Odd Gross directed by Candace Radcliffe and Rick Harmon. Info: beachhousetheatre.org.

“To Perfection”: A ‘genderational’ play by Meghan Gardiner kicks off Surrey Civic Theatres season Sept. 13-17 at Surrey Arts Centre, via Shameless Hussy Productions. “Gloria, a former celebrity TV chef, played by the inimitable Patti Allan, is finally reuniting with her estranged grandchild, Alex.” Tickets: $22-$29; student/senior matinee for $15 on Sept 15. Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Menopause the Musical”: Musical comedy is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra, Oct. 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets range $55-$65 on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

COMEDY

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Saturday nights at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

“Genealogy: Eastern Europe Border Changes”: Online program hosted by Surrey Libraries on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. “Anyone researching their family history in Eastern Europe probably has faced the challenges that changing borders present. In this program, Edie Adam will use findings from her family history research to demonstrate the key factors – time and place – and how to use them to your advantage.” Free. Registration required. Email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7327. Web: surreylibraries.ca/events.

“Genealogy: Online Polish Records”: Online program Tuesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. Free. “Presentation will provide a brief overview of two primary databases which reveal parish and civil registry records in Poland encompassing many Polish, German and Jewish residents of in the 19th to early 20th centuries: Geneteka and Metryki.Genealodzy. Registration required. Email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7327. Web: surreylibraries.ca.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Weekly summer market runs until Oct. 8, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Royal Kwantlen Park, in the parking lot at the corner of 104th ave and Old Yale Rd. Info: surreymarket.org.

SPORTS

Action BMX in Newton hosts Western Canada National Race Weekend from July 29-31 at 12600 76 Ave. “The Western Series was a proving ground for anyone wanting to get noticed! Riders used it to earn a spot on the provincial, or national development teams. We want to give riders the chance to showcase their abilities in this fun format.” Info: facebook.com/actionbmxclub.

Powerplay Hockey League is a fun league for boys and girls aged 6-9 and 10-13 who want to play the sport they love in an environment focused on fair play and participation. “Learn the rules of the game, practice your skills, and experience being part of a team all at an affordable price. No body-checking allowed.” Fall sessions at Sport & Leisure Complex on Sundays. Fee: $139.50 for 10 sessions. Goalies play for free. More info: 604-501-5875.

CHARITY

Habitat for Humanity 11th Annual Butterfly Release: “Check out a live butterfly release charity community event in Fleetwood, fundraising for Habitat for Humanity,” on Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Fleetwood Villa 16028 83 Ave. Free to attend; $20 to purchase a butterfly to release. “Come for a lineup of live entertainment. The event is organized for seniors, but the family can come and join in on the fun.” Info: 604-590-2889.

F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic 2022 tournament on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Guildford Golf & Country Club, to benefit Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon. “The F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic is a Best Ball Tournament for men and women who want to FUNraise and help bring hope, joy and strength to families living with critical illnesses.” Sponsors sought. Info: friendsunitedbeyondallrace.com.

AWARDS

Surrey Arts and Business Awards: Surrey Board of Trade seeks nominations for businesses and individuals that have enriched Surrey through arts and culture. Categories are Philanthropy, Cultural Ambassador, Legacy, Arts & Innovation and Music. Deadline is Aug. 22. Info: businessinsurrey.com/events/surrey-arts-awards.

COMMUNITY

Community Picnic at Royal Kwantlen Park on Aug. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Pack a picnic and celebrate at this free outdoor event. Enjoy games, fun park activities, and free hotdogs for the first 150 people,” at 13035 104 Ave., North Surrey. Info: Email: partnersinparks@surrey.ca, call 604-501-5050.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Mere Phantoms: Shadows Without Borders,” (to Aug. 14), plus “Black Breath Spectacle” (also to Aug. 14).

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Body Language” showcase of Indigenous tattoos and culture, to Sept. 4; “Inspiration X: Dilber Mann” showcases Mann’s collection of movie/comic statues, to Sept. 25.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: This annual event attracts hundreds of writers to the city from points around the globe, with workshops, panel discussions and “Night Owl” events at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and also online. The 30th annual conference dates for 2022 are Oct. 21-23. Info: siwc.ca.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Then come join our free, confidential, self-help support group. We meet in-person Tuesdays 1:30 to 3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta (contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633 for more info). There is also a virtual meeting Thursdays 7pm to 8:30pm (contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca or 778-872-8069 for more info). Info: recoverycanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

NATURE

Surrey’s Storm Drain Challenge: “This summer, the City of Surrey invites residents to join the Storm Drain Challenge and help protect our waterways. Running from June 15 to August 15, the challenge engages our community in a fun, family friendly initiative to help spread the word that our fish and streams are directly impacted by pollutants that go into storm drains.” For a list of participating recreation centres and to learn more, visit surrey.ca/salmontracks.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

CAMPS

Urban Safari Rescue Society in South Surrey is holding summer camps after a two-year break. “These 5-day day camps are perfect for the animal lover in your family. Classes are small and every day is different. Send them on a journey through the animal world that they will not forget.” Info: urbansafari.ca.

