SURREY EVENTS: Soulsha’s Afro-Celtic Funk dance music, and more

In Surrey on the night of Saturday, Feb. 22, Boston-based band Soulsha will bring an “Afro-Celtic Funk” vibe to the latest dance in the “Come Dancing Around the World” series at the arts centre’s Studio Theatre. “Our shows are always really fun and full of life,” says Soulsha band member Elias Alexander. “There is a lot of musical improv and dance, and we enjoy ourselves on stage so much, and audiences really connect to that.” For tickets ($24) visit tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566. See listing under Concerts. (submitted photo)

COMEDY

Snowed in Comedy Tour at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, Feb. 15, featuring Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, six-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher and Seattle Comedy Competition winner Damonde Tschritter. “Celebrating its twelfth year, the event has grown to be the largest comedy tour in Canada, with performances in 70 cities from coast to coast.” At 13750 88 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!: Annual comedy show at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage celebrates International Women’s Day, on March 7 featuring headliner Susan Rice, “the Grande Dame of Comedy in the Pacific Northwest. You’ll howl with laughter at the stand-up comics who’ll take the stage by storm to give it up for all things witty, wacky, and womanly.” Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Box office: 604-501-5566.

Fraser Valley Comedy events held monthly at Elements Casino Surrey. For dates and info, visit facebook.com/fvcomedy.

Ron James: Nova Scotia-raised comedian brings “Full Throttle” comedy tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on May 1. Tickets are $60 via ronjames.ca, or call 604-507-6355.

CONCERTS

Come Dancing Around the World Series: Soulsha Afro-Celtic Funk band performs Saturday, Feb. 22 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 13750 88th Ave. “The band brings together some of Boston’s top musicians in Scottish, West African, and Funk music to create a sound you won’t find anywhere else on the planet. Soulful call-and-response singing, masterful improvisation, traditional Senegalese and Scottish dancing, and incredible energy make every Soulsha show an unforgettable live experience.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Surrey Nights: Mendelssohn, Britten and a Surprising New Talent” concert performed by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Feb. 28, featuring 13-year-old Alma Deutscher. “Join us in the Bell Centre Lobby at 7pm for a very special prelude concert with Fleetwood Park Secondary.” Tickets range $27.25-$42, 604-507-6355.

Cadence: Four men, four microphones, no instruments. “Canada’s premier a cappella group” takes to Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 8 p.m. Friday, March 13. “On-stage antics and audience participation are par for the course, but what these men can do with their voices needs to be heard to be believed.” Tickets: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566. At 13450 104 Ave., Surrey.

“Yesterday Once More” musical revue celebrating the music of ABBA, The Carpenters, The Fifth Dimension and The Mamas and The Papas, at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, March 26. “The dynamic stars of ‘Yesterday Once More’ expertly sing and dance their way through the hit songs of these pop icons in fully choreographed musical production numbers.” Tickets: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events from September to June, on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Feb. 23: Dmitri Matheny Quintet (American flugelhornist, with vocalist Gail Pettis and others).

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar. March 14: Fo Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters).

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

CRAFTS/SALES

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“The Late Christopher Bean”: Surrey Little Theatre stages the Sidney Howard play to Feb. 22. “A family who rented a room to a struggling artist finds out that his art is posthumously valuable. Hilarity and misunderstandings and greed take centre stage as they gather the paintings that could sell for millions. Only the housekeeper seems to have genuinely appreciated Bean.” Show times Thursdays to Saturday at 8 p.m., 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets $20, surreylittletheatre.com. At 7027 184th St., Surrey.

“Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish”: Axis Theatre brings this “mythical Kwantlen First-Nations fable suitable for all ages” on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Surrey Arts Centre, starting at 3 p.m. “This ensemble cast of Indigenous storytellers delights and entertains audiences with their interactive and family-friendly show,” a Surrey Civic Theatres presentation at 13750 88 Ave. Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Kim’s Convenience”: Ins Choi’s corner-store comedy tours to Surrey Arts Centre in an Arts Club Theatre production, from Feb. 19 to 29. “Choi’s hilarious and touching debut play inspired the hit TV show of the same name.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“You Will Remember Me”: Francois Archambault script performed by Naked Stage Readers Theatre company at Newton Cultural Centre from Feb. 28 to March 1. “A play about memory and change, and the role memory plays in our relationships at all stages of life.” Directed by Heather-jean Robinson. Tickets and info: nakedstage.net.

“Screwball Comedy”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents the Norm Foster play at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on March 13-14 as part of regional tour. Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

PARTIES

Spring Swing Fling Ceilidh hosted by FVGSS, a Musical Theatre Company, on March 7 at The Rose Room at Valleyview, 14464 72nd Ave., Surrey. “The group that brought you Cinderella and Seussical is back with our annual fundraiser. Join us for an amazing musical experience with songs like: At The Hop-Nothing from Nothing -All I Have to Do is Dream -Rock Around the Clock-Rock This Town-Rockin’ Robin – La Bamba and much more. Live large band with a ton of singers. Cash bar with beer, wine coolers and pop. Snacks also available. Prizes.” Tickets $20 before March 1 at brownpapertickets.com (search The Spring Swing Fling Ceilidh), or $25 after that date. Info: 604-358-4043, fvgss.org.

White Spot Pipe Band’s second annual Ceilidh, on April 18 at 17475 59th Ave., Surrey. “Join us for fun family evening of music and dance. Performances by White Spot Pipe Band and dancers. Live music by Blackthorn. For info call 604-649-6482 or visit whitespotpipeband.com.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

LIBRARIES

Surrey Libraries Reading Buddies: “A time to practice reading together, for kid readers and teen volunteers. Children are paired with a teen volunteer who will spend time reading together in a safe, supportive environment. Reading Buddies happens twice a year, in the spring and fall.” Program is not designed to teach children how to read. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/reading-buddies.

SPORTS/REC

Surrey Rebels minor lacrosse: 2020 box lacrosse registration is now open at surreylacrosse.com, for Mini-Tyke to Midget divisions. “We are offering a complementary lacrosse stick to any Mini-Tyke, Tyke, Novice or Female player that has never played lacrosse for our association before.”

“Tri Surrey” Indoor Sprint Triathlon on Feb. 23 at Guildford Recreation Centre from 9 a.m. to noon. “Join us for Surrey’s annual indoor sprint triathlon. Accomplish your fitness goals, compete with friends or family and try something new. This event is a fun and competitive indoor sprint consisting of a 20-minute swim, 30-minute cycle on spin bikes and a 20-minute run.” Info: 604-502-6360, or call 604-501-5100 to register.

Surrey Sharks Field Hockey Club: Registration includes your player’s annual FHBC membership. Info: surreysharks.ca.

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey club, a BCHL franchise, plays home games at South Surrey Arena on various dates, at 2199 148 St. Schedule and ticket info at surreyeagles.ca, or call 531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey club, a PJHL franchise, plays home games Thursday nights, 7 p.m. start, at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St. Info: surreyknights.ca.

EXPO

BC Vintage To Modern Toy Expo at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Shannon Hall & Alice Mackay Buildings on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Relive your childhood or add to your collection of vintage and modern toys. Bring your old unwanted vintage toys for appraisals or trades.” At 6050 176 St., Surrey. Admission $5 , kids under 12 free. Info: Greg Finn, vixsteel@hotmail.com, 778-347-6794, bctoyexpo.com.

KIDS/YOUTH

“Not Quite All Night” event at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 17710 56a Ave. Admission is $25.95.”A Valentine’s Day treat for the kids and you! Drop your kids off for the evening to experience the museum’s ultimate backstage pass. The night includes a pizza party, crafts, a flashlight scavenger hunt. For kids aged 6-10 years old.” Register online or at 604-501-5100 with course ID 4701171.

Pro-D Day LEGO event at Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. “Get creative this pro-d day with LEGO at the museum. Enjoy a day of LEGO brick inspired crafts, play and adventure. Take part in a LEGO challenge and show off your brick building skills. Bricks for Kidz will lead building activities throughout the day.” Info: 604-592-6956.

FAMILY

Family Day at Historic Stewart Farm, 13723 Crescent Rd., on Feb. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. “Spend time with your family down at the Farm the old fashioned way by doing various activities and sampling our baking from the woodstove. This event is supported by the Province of British Columbia.” Info: 604-592-6956.

Family Day at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56a Ave) on Feb. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. “What did families do for fun before TVs and video games? Board games! Spend quality time with your loved ones – just like families would have done 100 years ago. While the Museum of Surrey is typically closed on Mondays, it will be open for Family Day, February 17, 2020 from 1-4pm. This event is supported by the Province of British Columbia.” Info: 604-592-6956.

Family Fun Nights held on various dates at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Don Christian Recreation Centre, South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre and Kensington Prairie Community Centre. For dates and more info, call 604-501-5100 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

AWARDS

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards: Nomination deadline for the 10th annual awards is Monday, March 2. “Do you know a business and/or community minded individual that is 25 years old or younger? Winners will be chosen based upon a subjective analysis of their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and uniqueness of their business or community projects. In addition to the 25 winners, someone will be selected to win the Health and Safety in the Workplace Award.” Selected winners to be recognized at awards event Tuesday, April 21 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Contact: Rhona Doria, rhona@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344.

Shakti Awards and gala dinner Saturday, March 7 at Bollywood Banquet Hall, Surrey, to honour women who have displayed strength and excellence in six fields (Academic, Artistic, Entrepreneurial, Sports, Public Service and Resilience). Tickets $50 each. For tickets, donations and sponsorship inquiries, Call 604-307-8796. Call for nominations in six categories, deadline Feb. 23, email to shaktisociety2000@gmail.com. Info: shaktisociety.com, or call 604-307-8796.

FESTIVALS

Winter Festival at Guildford Town Centre: Outdoor skating rink, food trucks, a life-size snow globe and more at event from Feb. 7-9 and 14-17 in mall’s north parking lot. Free admission. Use own skates at no charge, or rent for $5 (cash only) with proceeds to Surrey Hospital Foundation. Festival site next to the Life In Style furniture store (former Sears location), 104th/152nd. For hours and more info, visit guildfordtowncentre.com.

Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 21-22, featuring daytime and evening performances. Admission to all shows is by donation to Surrey Meals program. Festival, now in its 38th year, is among Canada’s largest and most unique jazz festivals. “This event combines two days of jazz performances by 2,000 secondary school jazz musicians with two nights of superb jazz performances for the public.” At 6250 144th St. Info: 604-507-6355.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival: Annual event bring food trucks to Guildford Town Centre parking lot on April 17-18 and at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall on May 23. Admission is free at the festival’s eight locations in the region, with 20-plus food trucks, entertainment and more. Info: greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

TALKS

“TEDxBearCreekPark 2020: A Shift in Thinking” event on Saturday, Feb 29 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, featuring several guest speakers including Some of the speakers include the “Iron Soldier” Captain Trevor Greene, neuroscientist Dr. Ryan D’Arcy, spoken-word poet Lindi Nolte, financial advisor Tracy Theemes, rocket scientist Peter Scott and Karen Joseph, CEO of Reconciliation Canada. Tickets $89 for general admission, or $69 for full-time students. Info: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.sd36.bc.ca.

“An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall” event at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on March 23 as part of regional tour. Tickets for this Surrey date are sold out. Info: janegoodall.ca.

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

TRAVEL

Singles Travel Club meets on Monday, Feb 17 for dinner at 6pm, Ricky’s Country Restaurant, 19219 56th Ave, Surrey. “Please RSVP. We offer group tours for the solo traveler – meet new friends , enjoy the security of travelling in a group & avoid the costly single supplement. Join us to discuss & plan trips for 2020.” Info: singlestravelclub.ca, RSVP to Val 604-529-1552.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

Surrey Hot Topic Dialogue featuring the Surrey Police Transition Update on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26, with guest speaker Wally Oppal, Chair of the Surrey Police Transition Committee. Start time 7:30 a.m. at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Free, registration required. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Surrey Hospital Foundation’s fifth annual Celebration of Care Gala at Aria Banquet Hall on Feb. 22, with Virgin Radio host Nira Arora, and emcees from CTV, Keri Adams and Jason Pires.Gourmet Peake of Catering dinner, raffle prize of a car courtesy of Surrey Honda, live auction with showman Fred Lee, and dance party with Dr. Strangelove Band. Event info: surreyhospitalfoundation.com.

BUSINESS

Newton BIA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Ave. “All Businesses and Property owners within the Newton BIA area are invited to attend (no charge). Coffee and light refreshments will be served throughout.” Register at eventbrite.ca.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena will speak at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on Friday, March 6 at Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152 St), on subject of transportation issues and plans for Surrey, and the region, including ridesharing and the taxi industry, Pattullo Bridge, Massey Tunnel Project. Info: businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Speed Networking Night hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Wednesday, March 4 at board office (#101-14439 104 Ave.) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. “Surrey Board of Trade invites all young and aspiring entrepreneurs to its inaugural, where guests will have the opportunity to network and ask questions to Surrey’s top entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Are you a successful entrepreneur looking to give back? If you are interested in being one of our industry leaders that evening, call 604.581.7130.” Register online at businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Women in Business Awards: 11th annual luncheon to feature keynote speaker Erin Brockovich on March 12, with awards announced in seven award categories. Info: email rhona@businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0344.

Surrey Board of Trade seeks nominations for 2020 Board Director nomination process, with deadline of March 27. “We are looking for capable individuals to support and lead the organization’s governance as the staff and volunteers initiate new ideas to affect, inform and influence Surrey’s business community. Directors participate in the governance of the Board of Trade, determining the focus and direction of the organization each year.” For details, email Anita Huberman, anita@businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0342.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

HEALTH

Family Caregiver Series, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop for three Saturdays (Feb. 22, 29 and March 7), 1 to 4 p.m., Guildford Seniors Village, 14568 104A Ave. Pre-registration required. 604-449-5000, info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Series to provide “basic information about the disease for family members who are caring for a person living with dementia.”

Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain: Free, six-week workshop starts March 11 at Newton Seniors’ Centre, 13775 -70th Ave., Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to noon. “Do you live with pain every day? This workshop teaches skills to manage daily the challenges of living with chronic pain. Ways to manage pain, sleep, deal with difficult emotions, exercise safely, and work with health care professionals are some of the topics discussed. Fun and interactive, all participants receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain companion book at no cost. Persons with pain, family members and caregivers are welcome to attend.” Registration is required and space is limited. To register call 604-940-1273 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

The Teen Mindfulness Group at Surrey’s Tong Louie YMCA is a free, six-week program for ages 13-17 that uses Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT) and mindfulness to support teenagers experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of anxiety, stress and worries. At 14988 57th Ave, Surrey from Wed April 1st to May 6th 4:30pm – 6pm. “All participants receive a free YMCA membership for the duration of the program, and for 7 weeks afterwards if all sessions are attended. No referral or medical diagnosis is needed. Interested youth must register for and attend an information session prior to program registration. Info sessions will be held Wed, March 4 and March 11 at 4:30pm. For more details or to register, email teenmindfulness@gv.ymca.ca or call 604.673.6182.

Mind Fit at Surrey’s Tong Louie YMCA is a free, eight-week program for youth aged 13-19 who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of depression, low mood, low energy or anxiety. “Mind Fit participants are connected to other young people in a safe environment to learn about mental wellness and coping strategies from a Youth Mental Health Clinician and try out a new physical activity each week with a YMCA Physical Activity Specialist. Together they learn how to incorporate physical activity in to a wellness plan.” At Tong Louie YMCA, 14988 57th Ave, from Tue April 14 to June 2 from 5pm-7pm. All participants receive a free 12-week YMCA membership. No referral or medical diagnosis is needed. Interested youth must register for and attend an information session prior to program registration. Info sessions will be held Tue March 10 and Tue March 31 at 5pm. For more details or to register, email mindfit@gv.ymca.ca or call 604.673.6182.

No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

ART/GALLERIES

The Loafing Shed Glass Studio’s “In Loving Memory Weekends” on Sat./Sun. Feb. 15-16, at Robert Gary Parkes’ studio in Port Kells area of Surrey. “Come find out more about memorial glass. Complimentary beverages, glass-blowing demonstrations from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Gallery open to 3:00.” At 9060 184 Street, 604-612-2753.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Susan Point: Spindle Whorl” and “Don Li-Leger: Counting the Steps of the Sun,” both to March 22. Also “Don Hutchinson and Ying-Yueh Chuang: Passages,” to June 14 and “Carol Sawyer: Proscenium,” to Aug. 16; “Art by Elementary School Students,” to May 10.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. “Varvara and Mar: We Are the Clouds” on view until April 16.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956. “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story,” shines a light on Surrey’s Punjabi community, to Feb. 23.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club events at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey, on Wednesday evenings weekly, starting at 7 p.m. “Beginners, singles and couples welcome. Lively music,fun and good exercise. Info: Call 604-586-1367 or visit wrscdc.org.

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Those aged 55+ are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Navy League of Canada Cadets program welcomes boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 11 to learn good citizenship, leadership, a sense of duty, self-discipline, teamwork, healthy living and respect for others. “Come join us. We parade every Thursday,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1284 184th St. Small administration fee. Contact Ryan Martin, 151cormorant@gmail.com, 778-985-5597.

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

CALLS

Soul of the World Choir: “Sing for the joy of it! Free your voice and express your heart and soul through music. Award-winning singer, songwriter, and expressive arts therapist Heidi McCurdy leads uplifting, contemplative songs and chants from around the world in a relaxed atmosphere.” Sessions are Thursdays 7 pm at Alexandra Neighbourhood House. All levels welcome, no auditions. Info: heidimccurdy.com, 778-836-7172.

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey RCMP is accepting volunteer applications from those “with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs.” Applications accepted until Feb. 28 through the Surrey RCMP website (surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca). “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Crime Stoppers is looking for volunteers in Surrey to support ongoing anonymous tips program and crime prevention activities in the area. Interested volunteers may email Anissa Lau at alau@solvecrime.ca.

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

EntertainmentSurrey