SURREY EVENTS: Plays, art shows, film festivals and more, for Sept. 23 and beyond

Flavourcel collective’s “I Spy a City” animations return to Surrey Urban Screen this fall, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, 13458 107A Ave. The digital art can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring. See listing under Art/Galleries. (submitted photo)

CULTURE

Surrey Muse: Local interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group hosts virtual gathering Friday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Featured artists: author Linda Xia, poet Deborah Vieyra, filmmaker Morgan Avery, open mic opener Jovian Radheshwar, featured art by Adrian Arleo, host Randeep. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com/virtual.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Surrey Libraries presents Science Literacy Week programming from Sept. 20-26, with theme of climate. Pprograms are all presented online and require pre-registration, on surreylibraries.ca/events. Thursday, Sept. 23, 3-4 p.m.: “Kids aged 8 to 10 are invited to join Kids STEM Club to learn with games and activities while exploring science, technology, engineering, and math”; Thursday, Sept. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: “Meet Glyn Williams-Jones who will be sharing his work studying the links between the changing climate, thinning glacier ice, and slope instability on Mt. Meager volcano, northwest of Pemberton, B.C.”

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events. Sept. 29, 6 p.m.: Nafiza Azad in an online event. “Nafiza was born in Fiji and currently resides in Surrey, where she reads too many books, watches too many K-dramas, and writes stories about girls taking over the world. Her debut YA fantasy was the Morris Award-nominated, The Candle and the Flame.”

FESTIVALS

Virtual Surrey Fusion Festival celebration from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24 as part of B.C. Culture Days. “Watch on Instagram, Facebook & YouTube. This year’s digital concert series will be hosted by CBC Vancouver’s Anita Bathe and feature multicultural and Indigenous performers such as Babylung, Desiree Dawson & Francis Arevalo, Mini Freeman, and Madelaine McCallum. The online event will also feature a four-week cultural cooking challenge where you can watch your favourite influencers for cuisine inspiration.”

COMMUNITY

Art’s Nursery’s Annual Scarecrow Stroll: 7th annual event runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. “Scarecrow Stroll is a fun, family-friendly community event in support of local charity. Over 60+ creative and crazy scarecrows, sponsored by local companies, will be on display throughout the nursery for you to find. These are not your average scarecrows – Super Mario, Cruella, Little Mermaid, Alice in Wonderland, King Kong and so many more.” Info: artsnursery.com. “Our creative scarecrow “take & make” kits will be available for purchase so that families can have fun together making their own scarecrow to decorate at home.”

Tree Sale hosted by City of Surrey, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. online. Tree pickup location is at Surrey Operations Centre. All trees are $20. Info: surrey.ca/treesale, or call 604-501-5566.

Love Where You Live campaign until Sept. 30: City of Surrey initiative designed for residents to “show your love for Surrey to help make the city beautiful and clean. Register for the 20 Minute Challenge volunteer opportunity to help take care of your community for 20 minutes a week and earn volunteer hours. Apply for a Small Project Grant to beautify your neighbourhood. Register your Neighbourhood Clean Up for a chance to win a Family Backyard BBQ Prizepack.” Info: surrey.ca.

FUNDRAISERS

CIBC Run for the Cure fundraising carwash Sunday, Sept. 26 at Esso station, 6221 King George Blvd., Surrey, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Please come support our fundraising cause. By donations and all monies will go towards the chairty.” Info: Facebook.com/RunfortheCureSurrey.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Conspiracy Now: Is Democracy Dead?”: Interactive documentary-style theatre performance that gets audience members to investigate critical issues in current events and question the manipulation tactics of social media, Sept. 23-26 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre. Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Fighting Days”: Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company presents reader’s theatre production of play written by Wendy Lill, directed by Simon Challenger, from Nov. 12-14 at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Ave., Surrey. “Set in Winnipeg during 1910-1917, the play focuses on the life and work of Francis Marion Beynon, a Manitoba journalist and political activist.” Auditions held 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 (email kellyinva@gmail.com). Info: nspsociety.com.

“The Adventures of Himmat Kaur and Fateh Singh”: Self-directed activity is “a fun-filled journey through Bear Creek Park that little kids (age 5 and up) and their adults will love, to Sept. 30. Based on book that uses both Punjabi and English to delve into the world of an over-imaginative child. POP! Self-directed activities use QR codes in public parks inviting participants to experience the activity at their own pace.” Free. Info: 604-501-5566.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Fall exhibits, to Dec. 11: “Sandeep Johal: What If?” plus “Phyllis Atkins: Divine Connection,” “PICS: Seven Stories” photographs, “Manuel Piña: Naufragios” and “Atheana Picha: Echoes.”

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. Oct. 7 event features artist Olive Chan on “#LittleArtsOfKindness.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. This fall: Flavourcel’s “I Spy a City.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. On view this fall: “Bees!,” a collaboration exhibit between MOS and the Honeybee Centre, from Oct. 5 to Dec. 19. “Learn about our buzzing friends through six interactives.” Also this fall: “The Indo-Fijians: Surrey’s Pocket of Paradise,” a Community Treasures exhibit.

MEETINGS

Surrey City Orchestra annual general meeting Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom platform. “The SCO is very hopeful that concerts will resume at full capacity by 2022, in time for our presentation of the Best of Bollywood in February, if not, before.” Email info@surreycityorchestra.org.

FILM

Shakti Film Festival: Surrey-based festival runs Oct. 15-16 online, in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child and “to increase and acknowledge women’s contribution to our society and their representation in film.” Film submission deadline Sept. 15, $100 prizes for winning entries. More info: filmfreeway.com, contact Sonia at 604-307-8796 or Niti at 604-506-0953, or email shaktisociety2000@gmail.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Event held every second Saturday this summer, until Oct. 9, at Royal Kwantlen Park, 104th Ave. & Old Yale Rd., in the parking lot at the corner, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors are sought. Remaining dates are Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. Info: surreymarket.org.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market: At Clayton Heights Secondary School Parking Lot (7003 188 St.) every other Sunday from May 2 to Oct. 24, featuring dozens of vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For dates and more, visit claytonfarmersmarket.org.

SALES

Fleetwood CRC at 9165 160th Street, Surrey, is holding a craft show/ sale for the community on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 9 pm and Saturday Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KIDS/YOUTH

Band-Aid Musician Workshop: Virtual event offers musician development and mentorship for local youth singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs, Oct. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Band-Aid is presented in partnership with Surrey Civic Theatres, Surrey Youth, and Healthy Communities. Presenting Sponsor: Envision Financial. To register, search “Band-Aid” on surrey.ca or email youth@surrey.ca.

Online Youth Nights hosted by City of Surrey: “Youth Leadership” session with members of the Surrey Leadership Youth Council (SLYC), a group of local youth passionate about helping youth speak up and having their voices heard, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 7-8pm, for ages 10-18. Also “Environmental Stewardship” session Thursday, Dec. 9, 7-8pm, ages 10-18. Free. Email youth@surrey.ca for info or visit surrey.ca.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

HEALTH

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

HERITAGE

Surrey’s Heritage Rail operates with a modified schedule for rides, until Oct. 9. “The 1225 Interurban will run four trips each Saturday from Cloverdale Station to Sullivan Station and back. This is approximately a 50-minute ride. In addition, you can also ride the Speeder on our Spur line.” Also planned are Halloween Rides on Oct. 16-17. Info: fvhrs.org.

Guided Tours of the Historic Stewart Farm from Sept 24-Oct 24 as part of BC Culture Days: “Join a group for a tour through the 1894 Victorian house to see how a local family would have lived some 100 years ago, then head outside to check out the Historic Pole Barn.” Tours Wednesday to Sunday from 1-2pm and 3-4 pm. Info: culturedays.ca.

Cemetery Tour, Oct. 16, 2-3:30pm as part of BC Culture Days. “Bundle up and enjoy an informative tour with local historian Sue Bryant while she reveals the fascinating stories that lie beneath the headstones of the Surrey Centre Cemetery.” Info: culturedays.ca.

SPORTS

Youth Nations Cup 2021 tournament hosted by Surrey United soccer club Oct. 8-10 at Cloverdale Athletic Park. “This U16-U18 youth soccer tournament will give players an opportunity to play on a team with others outside of their regular club team and represent their personal heritage.” Info: youthnationscup.com.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

National Seniors Day event in Surrey: Celebrate virtually with a musical performance and guest speakers, Friday, Oct. 1 starting at 10 a.m. Guest presenters include Renée Sarojini Saklikar (poet/creative writing instructor) and Noel Bentley, speaking and storytelling coach for the Surrey SHARES program, with entertainment by Tiller’s Folly band. “Watch the show from the comfort of your home as we acknowledge the contributions seniors make to our communities.” For queries, contact Camilla Daoud, City of Surrey Age Friendly for Seniors and Diversity Programmer, at agefriendlyforseniors@surrey.ca, or call 604-598-5708.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information abou t the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

City Leadership Series event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade welcomes Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, online event Wednesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.Info: businessinsurrey.com or email info@businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

Releaf tree planting events: “Help plant at different parks each spring and fall.” Fall planting opportunities from Sept. 25 until Oct. 30, at various parks on select dates. “Help grow Surrey’s urban forest by planting shrubs and trees in Surrey parks and along boulevards. We provide the plants, shovels and instruction.” Visit surrey.ca or email stewardship@surrey.ca to get involved.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

