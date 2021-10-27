SURREY EVENTS: Lights at Bear Creek Park, concerts, plays, more (for Oct. 27 + beyond)

Surrey’s Bear Creek Park Lights event runs from Nov. 5 to 19, daily from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. (except Nov. 11). Reserve tickets via surrey.ca or 604-501-5100. See listing under Attractions. (photo: surrey.ca)

Hosting a Surrey-area event you want people to know about? CLICK HERE to email us all the details.

CONCERTS

“Opera Vignettes: Famous Moments in Opera”: virtual performance presented by Surrey-based Young People’s Opera Society of BC, from Oct. 15-31. “YPOSBC presents some of opera’s most beloved scenes and most memorable music of all time,” in two-hour show. Ticket prices are “Pay what you want” ($20 suggested), on yposbc.org.

Tom Jackson: Stories, Songs and Santa Causes, Nov. 19 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 8 p.m. “Tom Jackson kickstarts the holiday season with grace, style, and quirky festivity that many have enjoyed for decades. Expect an evening of original music, sing-along tunes, and signature Christmas music from this master storyteller.” Tickets $39, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“A Traditional Christmas”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra concert 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, as part of a multi-date regional concert series that includes a stop at New Westminster’s Massey Theatre on Dec. 4. Host Christopher Gaze “brings the sounds and stories of Christmas to life.” Box office: 604-876-3434, vancouversymphony.ca.

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir: “Sing We Now of Christmas” concert Dec. 7 at Surrey Arts Centre, tickets $29. A Surrey Christmas tradition for over 30 years, the choir returns to “lift your spirits and hearts with some seasonal cheer.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Coffee Concert: “Music for 17 Pedals and 287 Strings” concert Dec. 10 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 11 a.m. start with pre-show social hour. “Spend a morning listening to the melodic sounds of the harp and piano.” Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

VSO’s Surrey Nights: Jens Lindemann: Canadian trumpeter to perform Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony,” Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto” and more with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 8 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Box office: 604-876-3434, vancouversymphony.ca.

COMEDY

Just for Laughs: Maz Jobrani: Iranian-American comedian brings his “Things Looking Bright” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.) on Saturday, Jan.15 and to Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on Jan. 16. Box office: 604-507-6355.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: At 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music at 8593 132 St., Newton. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778- 223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604 -583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Lights: Free illuminated nature trail experience runs from Nov. 5 to 19, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. “Bring your friends and family to experience nature by night at Bear Creek Park Lights. Follow along an illuminated nature trail where you’ll enjoy stunning light displays that enhance the natural landscape. Free ticketed event runs nightly (with the exception of Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day). Reserve tickets via surrey.ca or 604-501-5100.

Lumagica Surrey: An “outdoor/indoor global Holiday experience” features a one-kilometre light walk at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, from Dec. 3 to 30, daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Adult ticket is $25, or $74 for a weekend family pass for two adults and two kids. “Required” parking pass is $5. Info: lumagica.ca.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com. Halloween-themed train rides during month of October.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St. (Newton Centre, near 72 Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

How to Care for Family Documents and Treasures: An in-person event at Cloverdale Branch, Surrey Libraries on Saturday, Nov. 27, 1-2 p.m. “Join Surrey Archives and Mus eum of Surrey Curatorial staff to learn how we care for Surrey’s historical items and how that can be applied to your family treasures at home. Discuss tips on how to care for old photos, papers, textiles and more.” Free, registration required: 604-598-7328 or familyhistory@surrey.ca, surreylibraries.ca.

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

FESTIVALS

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Saturday, Nov. 20 at city hall plaza, featuring live music and holiday-themed festivities. Info online at surrey.ca/treelighting.

COMMUNITY

Art’s Nursery’s Annual Scarecrow Stroll: 7th annual event runs until Oct. 31. “Scarecrow Stroll is a fun, family-friendly community event in support of local charity. Over 60+ creative and crazy scarecrows, sponsored by local companies, will be on display throughout the nursery for you to find. These are not your average scarecrows – Super Mario, Cruella, Little Mermaid, Alice in Wonderland, King Kong and so many more.” Info: artsnursery.com. “Our creative scarecrow “take & make” kits will be available for purchase so that families can have fun together making their own scarecrow to decorate at home.”

FUNDRAISERS

Gingerbread Village contest hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA) from Dec. 4-12 at Central City Shopping Centre. No-fee entry for gingerbread creations, for $10,000 in cash prizes and donations to Surrey Christmas Bureau. “We invite all schools, charities, service groups, faith-based organizations, non-profit organizations, community services, sports teams, families and all other individuals in the community to build a gingerbread creation representing what their December Celebrations look like – December celebrations from around the World.” Entry deadline Nov. 19. Email kat@downtownsurreybia.com or visit downtownsurreybia.com for an entry.

AWARDS

Surrey Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, Nov. 4, with awards in several categories to recognize excellence in innovation, environmental business practices, and international trade. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

PARENTS

Empower Surrey parent workshops “to help keep kids safe from gangs,” during month of November. City of Surrey to host six interactive, in-person workshops across the city “to educate parents and caregivers about local gangs, minimize risk for youth gang involvement, and provide strategies for building protective factors.” Workshops will take place from 6 o 7:30 p.m on Nov .2 (Enver Creek Secondary), Nov. 8 (Panorama Ridge Secondary (conducted in Punjabi), Nov. 9 (Guildford Park Secondary), Nov. 17 (Earl Marriot Secondary), Nov. 18 (Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary) and Nov. 24 (Frank Hurt Secondary). To register, visit empowersurrey.ca.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

Online Youth Nights hosted by City of Surrey: “Youth Leadership” session with members of the Surrey Leadership Youth Council (SLYC), a group of local youth passionate about helping youth speak up and having their voices heard, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 7-8pm, for ages 10-18. Also “Environmental Stewardship” session Thursday, Dec. 9, 7-8pm, ages 10-18. Free. Email youth@surrey.ca for info or visit surrey.ca.

SHOWS

It’s A Drag Halloween: Event hosted by Surrey Pride at Central City Taphouse & Kitchen on Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. “Join the TapHouse and Surrey Pride for a Halloween night of fun.” 13450 102 Ave.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play,” on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, at Bear Creek Park. Combining cabaret, theatre, and burlesque, this one-woman musical tells the story of Josephine Baker, the first African American international superstar, and one of the 20th century’s most formidable icons. “Audience Advisory: Intended for adult audiences, as the show contains adult content and nudity.” Tickets $39, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Fighting Days”: Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company presents reader’s theatre production of play written by Wendy Lill, directed by Simon Challenger, from Nov. 12-14 at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Ave., Surrey. “Set in Winnipeg during 1910-1917, the play focuses on the life and work of Francis Marion Beynon, a Manitoba journalist and political activist.” Info: nspsociety.com.

“O Christmas Tea”: A British comedy hits stage at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 12, 8 p.m. “When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat.” Show info: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

“Alice in Wonderland”: A pantomime production by Royal Canadian Theatre Company at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage, from Thursday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 26, at 13750 88 Ave. “Written by Crystal Weltzin, the classic story of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ is adapted to the well known standards of laughter and entertainment inherently required by a true panto. With original music, new characters and some of your panto favourites bringing you silly puns and terrible jokes you’ve never heard before.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

ART/GALLERIES

A New Normal: Digital Arts Media Symposium: Surrey Art Gallery hosts this “dancing towards a new normal” event Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m., 13750 88 Ave., Bear Creek Park. To include a dance performance, talkback, and panel discussion involving Henry Daniel, Diane Sowter, Charlie Cooper, and Alan Storey. Limited in-person seating; admission is free. The symposium will be livestreamed on YouTube. Info: surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Fall exhibits, to Dec. 11: “Sandeep Johal: What If?” plus “Phyllis Atkins: Divine Connection,” “PICS: Seven Stories” photographs, “Manuel Piña: Naufragios” and “Atheana Picha: Echoes.”

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. This fall: Flavourcel’s “I Spy a City.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. On view this fall: “Bees!,” a collaboration exhibit between MOS and the Honeybee Centre, to Dec. 19. Also this fall: “Chief Dan George” exhibit, plus “The Indo-Fijians: Surrey’s Pocket of Paradise,” a Community Treasures exhibit.

FILM

KDocsFF film festival: Surrey-based event presents online screenings during the pandemic. On Nov. 16 is “The Six,” directed by Alex Jones. “The documentary highlights the racism and anti-immigration policy that almost erased the stories of the six Chinese men who survived the sinking of the RMS Titanic.” A live Q&A/panel discussion will follow with Jones; the film’s lead researcher, Steven Schwankert; MOSAIC’s Sherman Chan; and film subject Lily Cho, who will also serve as the evening’s keynote speaker. Info: kdocsff.com.

HALLOWEEN

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors: Newton-area Halloween “haunted houses” return to garden shop (formerly Potter’s). Details, along with pandemic-related safety measures and ticket information, are posted online, cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com.

Halloween Scream Train operates at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park from Oct. 16-31. “Dare to come through the Haunted Forest with our creepy, scary actors! Don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you.” A more kid-friendly, daytime Pumpkin Train runs from Oct. 9-31. For times, admission rates and more, visit bctrains.com or call 604-501-1232.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108 Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

MARKETS

Heart to Home Holiday Market: “Do your holiday shopping in person this year with Surrey Art Gallery Association’s fun and festive 2-day market,” Saturday, Nov. 27 (11am–5pm) and Sunday, Nov. 28 (12–4pm). “SAGA Gift Shop and their Art Rental Program is a great source of inspiration for gift giving, with items ranging from handmade silk scarves and original paintings to intricately designed jewelry, funky sculpture, well-crafted pottery, functional woodworks, homemade jams and jellies, and more.” Info: 604-501-5187, sagagiftshop@gmail.com.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Anne Downton-directed group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.), on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Focus on Seniors Webinar Series hosted by City of Surrey. Nov. 17 event: Fall Prevention. “Join us for a talk on falls prevention that will get you moving. Webinar will identify the risk factors that can increase your risk of falling and explore how the four pillars of falls prevention (vision, medications/vitamins, home safety and equipment) can reduce your risk of falling. Lastly, we will showcase some of the most popular and important home safety equipment.” Info: 604-598-5708, email Camilla.Daoud@surrey.ca.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

State of the Surrey Development Industry Forum on Friday, Oct. 29, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. “A collaborative dialogue with government officials and the development industry to ensure Surrey continues to be the best place to invest in. Panelists include David Eby, Attorney General, Jill Atkey, CEO, BC Non-Profit Housing Association, Anne McMullin, President and CEO, Urban Development Institute, Michael von Hausen, President, MVH Urban Planning and Design Inc. To register for in-person luncheon, visit businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Women in Business Awards: Surrey Board of Trade is now accepting nominations for the 2022 awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, “to recognize the fabulous women leaders that are making Surrey an opportunity city.” Deadline for nominations is Jan. 19. For info, email Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

Releaf tree planting events: “Help plant at different parks each spring and fall.” Fall planting opportunities at various parks on select dates, until Oct. 30. “Help grow Surrey’s urban forest by planting shrubs and trees in Surrey parks and along boulevards. We provide the plants, shovels and instruction.” Visit surrey.ca or email stewardship@surrey.ca to get involved.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

HEALTH

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

Things to do