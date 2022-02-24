SURREY EVENTS GUIDE: Plays, comedy, concerts and more, for Feb. 24 and beyond

Surrey Urban Screen currently features “Body as Border: Traces and Flows of Connection,” on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. See listing under Art/Galleries. (Photo: vimeo.com)

The following is a list of events planned in Surrey this month.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Admissions”: Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company staged this Joshua Harmon play, Feb. 25-27 at Newton Cultural Centre, in “readers theatre” format. Info and tickets: nspsociety.com.

“Blindside”: One-eyed cancer survivor Stéphanie Morin-Robert recounts her life as a feisty seven-year-old who wields her glass-eye as a weapon. Staged Thursday, March 3 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“The 39 Steps”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents classic play March 18-19 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Cast of four actors plays over 150 characters in this “fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

COMEDY

“I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!”: Annual comedy show timed with International Women’s Day, March 9 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage featuring Elvira Kurt, Katie-Ellen Humphries, Yumi Nagashima and Soo Jeong. Tickets $25-$45, tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Just for Laughs: Maz Jobrani: Iranian-American comedian brings his “Things Looking Bright” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.), on March 24 (rescheduled date). Box office: 604-507-6355.

“The Comic Strippers” show features fictitious male stripper troupe, May 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. All tickets $45/40, 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

CONCERTS

“Legends Show” features tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Motown and Elvis, March 18 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. All tickets $54, 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

“Musical Morning: Road Movies,” featuring piano-playing Bergmann Duo with violinist Jasper Wood in concert of some of the best-known tunes and music from movies, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 13750 88 – Ave. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Music of the Night” concert tour celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 75th birthday, April 30 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. Tickets and info: 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

ART/GALLERIES

Intergenerational Collage Workshops at Surrey Art Gallery, Feb. 26, 1-4pm. “Join mentoring artist Raghavendra Rao for intergenerational collage workshops inspired by P.Mansaram’s exhibition, ‘The Medium is the Medium is the Medium.’ All ages welcome; limited capacity. Please email suvi.bains@surrey.ca to register. Proof of vaccination is required for ages 12 and up.”

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “P.Mansaram: The Medium is the Medium is the Medium,” to March 20; also “On Air,” featuring works from the gallery’s permanent collection; video installation “Naufragios,” by Manuel Piña, to March 20.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. March 3: artist Sneha Sansare on “Connecting with Nature.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. On view to May 1: “Body as Border: Traces and Flows of Connection.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. In the Indigenous Hall, a Chief Dan George exhibit is on view until April 24, along with “Broken Promises,” a look at personal histories of people from seven families interned during WWII, also to April 24.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

COMMUNITY

Wikipedia Edit-a-thon at Surrey Art Gallery and on Microsoft Teams on March 12, noon to 4 p.m. The gallery partners with Rungh Magazine “to increase the representation of women and non-binary artists on Wikipedia” at this annual event. Info: email artgallery@surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

Sources volunteer tax clinics: Now open, by appointment only, for in-person or virtual tax preparation. “Volunteer tax preparers can assist you in filing late and multiple-year taxes. Dates and hours vary by location. To make an appointment call 604-542-4357 or email volunteertaxclinic@sourcesbc.ca. This service is available for people with moderate incomes and simple tax situations.”

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

FILM

“Los Hermanos/The Brothers” on Friday, April 29 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. Surrey Civic Theatres presents film about Afro-Cuban-born brothers “who live on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide,” in New York and Havana. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

SALES

City of Surrey’s tree sale includes March and April sale dates in a program that offers residents affordable trees to plant on private property. Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). First tree sale opens March 2 at 9 a.m. and closes March 16, with a tree pickup date of March 27. The second tree sale opens April 20 at 9 a.m. and closes May 4, with pickup date of May 15. Each sale will have up to 1,000 trees available for purchase, while supplies last, for $20 each. Details online: surrey.ca/treesale.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108 Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Anne Downton-directed group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.), on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson talks 2022 provincial budget at Surrey Board of Trade virtual event, on Friday, Feb. 25, 1:30 p.m. Admission: Members – Free/pay what you can; Non-Members: $25 + GST. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Board of Trade 2022 Board Director Nomination Process: “We are looking for capable individuals from our membership to support and lead the organization’s governance.” Nomination deadline March 31, interviews mid-April. Contact president & CEO, Anita Huberman by email, anita@businessinsurrey.com.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

Things to do