SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for June 13 and beyond

John Welsh Band plays Surrey Fest Downtown this Saturday (June 16) at Holland Park. See listing under Festivals or visit surreyfest.com.

CONCERTS

Global Soundscapes Festival 2018 (“Traditional, contemporary & intercultural music from the Middle East & Canada”) includes a concert at Surrey Arts Centre on June 27 featuring Maqam Tradition (Elshan Mansurov & Elcin Nagijev), 7:30 pm. “Visiting artists Elcin Mansurov (kamanche) and Elshan Nagijev (tar) from Azerbaijian perform a fiery programme of traditional music, with Mohammad Seyyedi (tombak) and vocalist Jamal Kurdistani.” Info: vi-co.org, 604-501-5566.

Gone Country: Gord Bamford and The Washboard Union will headline benefit concert for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, on Saturday, July 21 at Bill Reid Millennium Park in Cloverdale. Sixth annual concert will also feature Karen Lee Batten, Rollin’ Trainwreck, The Tumblin’ Dice, Andrew Christopher, Jesse Allen Harris and JR-FM DJ Jaxon Hawks. Tickets for 19-plus event range from $42.99 to $429.99, twinscancerfundraising.com.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. June 24: Gabriel Hasselbach.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar. June 15-16: Catch 22; June 22-23: Pop Junkies; June 29-30: The Remedy; July 6-7: Scots and Soda; July 13: Fully Loaded; July 14: The Longriders (trib. to Lynyrd Skynyrd).

The Flamingo: Live entertainment in three bars, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events. Fri., June 15th: Zafirios/Lou Danger & the Thrills/The Ship of (Garage Rock), Flamingo Lounge; Bone State Rebellion w/ Hunting Giants, High Stakes and Guests (Rock), Blackbird Hall; Sun., June 17: A-Town Presents: 5X After Dark (Bhangra, DJ’s), Blackbird Hall. Doors 9pm, $20 following 5X Festival.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Magic with Rick Mearns on Wednesdays. June 15-16: One and a Half Band; June 22-23: Hey Stewey; June 29-30: Pat Chessell Band.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Slumber Here”: Bear Creek Gardens is the site for this “fully immersive, multi-sensory experience. You’ll explore a dreamlike fairy world, where you’ll be offered fairy drinks, treats, and flower crowns,” from June 20 to 23. “Discover hidden scenes, encounter performers one-on-one, and potentially change the outcome of Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ Think of it as a live-action Shakespearean video game, complete with fetch quests and multiple endings. You can be involved as much (or little) as you want to be — it’s your choice.” Info and box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“My Funny Valentine”: Based on a true story, this production “peers into hearts and minds broken open as a town tries to heal. In 2008, 15-year-old Lawrence King asked a boy in his class to be his valentine. The next day that boy shot him and King died. hrough one actor, My Funny Valentine enters the minds of seven people on the fringes of this murder.” At Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall on June 28. Info and box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market held at North Surrey rec centre/Surrey Central SkyTrain plaza from June 6 to Oct. 6, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., 10275 City Parkway, featuring “Make, Bake or Grow” vendors, live music. Info: surreymarket.org, 778-228-FARM (3276), info@surreymarket.org.

Cloverdale Market Days: Live music, entertainment, vendors and more in downtown area of Cloverdale, monthly from May to September, continues on June 23, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 176th Street between 56A and 58 Avenue. Event organized by Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA).Info: cloverdale-ae.ca.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

Latin Summer Market: Live music, vendors and artisans at market events on June 30, July 28 and Aug. 25 in Whalley (near Bentley Rd./Grosvenor, behind Di Reggae Cafe). From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; volunteers needed. Info: info@latinsummerfest.com, 604-593-2448.

ATTRACTIONS

Surrey’s Heritage Rail offers passengers “a journey back in time” on rail between Cloverdale and Sullivan (a 55-minute round trip) aboard restored interurban rail car, on Saturdays and Sundays to Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not open on statutory holidays. Station at Highway 10 and 176A St. Info: 604-574-9056, fvhrs.org.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, at 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

EDUCATION

Arts Club Junior Musical Theatre Intensive returns to Surrey Arts Centre from July 3-7 and 10-14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for ages 12 to 17. Fee $525. “Begin your journey toward becoming a ‘triple threat.’” Info: surrey.ca/theatre, 604-501-5566.

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

FATHER’S DAY

Father’s Day Open House at Historic Stewart Farm: Bring out the little boy in your dad with this day all about trains on the scenic grounds of the Historic Stewart Farm, on June 17. Chat with members of the Greater Vancouver Garden Railway Club and watch working large scale trains as they chug around the farm grounds. Treat dad to lunch from a food truck and learn a little about Surrey’s railway past. At 13723 Crescent Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 604-592-6956.

Father’s Day Whisky Paired Dinner at Dominion Bar + Kitchen in Surrey, in partnership with Beam Suntory, Sunday, June 17 at 13475 Central Ave, Unit D1, , 6pm-8pm. Price is $60 (must be 19+ with valid ID). “Guests will enjoy a two-hour seating that includes a welcome cocktail, family-style shared appetizers, a whisky flight tasting, entrée and dessert.” Info: dominionkitchen.com/news.

CANADA DAY

Surrey’s Canada Day: Serena Ryder and Brett Kissel will co-headline event July 1 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale, site for annual flag-waving party featuring an amusement park, midway games and interactive activities for all ages. Other musical artists on the bill this year include Toque, Warren Dean Flandez, DJ Flipout and Krystle Dos Santos. New to the event this year is the Maple Leaf Stage presented by Tim Hortons, featuring performances by emerging Surrey talent. Doors open at 10 a.m. with fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m. Info: surrey.ca/canadaday.

AWARDS

Second annual Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards: “Turning Surrey into a Music City destination will be a major focus for a talent-filled event not to be missed on Friday, June 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Surrey Board of Trade seeks nominations for businesses and leaders “that have enriched Surrey through arts and culture” (due May 18). For details, contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0344.

FESTIVALS

Surrey Greek Food Festival: Annual event features food, dance and cultural fun from June 8 to 17 at Greek Orthodox church at 13181 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: surreygreekfoodfest.com, 604-496-5099, Facebook.com/SurreyGreek.

Surrey Fest Downtown: Annual community event to take place Saturday, June 16 at Holland Park, with headliner John Welsh Band (Latin, West African, reggae and folk-rock rhythms). Live music and family-friendly activities are featured at the afternoon event, first launched in 1999 as Whalley Community Festival. Info: surreyfest.com.

City of Bhangra Festival at venues in Surrey and Vancouver from June 13 to 17. “5X is the festival where global South Asian culture is expressed, connected, and multiplied,” in an event presented by the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration Society. Info: vibc.org, Facebook.com/vancouverbhangra.

Surrey Pride Festival 2018 on Saturday, June 30 at Holland Park, with family-friendly attractions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by adults-only “Glam & Glitter Ball” at Flamingo Hotel’s Blackbird Hall from 8 p.m. on. Info: surreypride.ca.

Surrey Fusion Festival: Annual showcase of multicultural music and food at Holland Park on July 21 and 22 (daily from 11a.m. to 10 p.m.), featuring performances by Walk off the Earth, The Boom Booms, Aché Brasil, Ricky Kej with the Surrey Orchestra, more, plus 45 cultural pavilions, cooking stage, an Indigenous village, kid’s zone. Free admission. Info: surreyfusionfestival.ca.

COMEDY

Pink’s Comedy Club: New comedy venue at Flamingo Hotel lounge featuring shows on select dates, 10768 King George Blvd. Info: showpass.com/pinks-comedy-club.

FOOD/DRINKS

The Long Long Table: Annual dinner event hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association, on Tuesday, June 26 at Surrey Civic Plaza (city hall). “Come together with neighbours, friends, and people from all walks of life to enjoy an evening that will be a Cosmopolitan Affair. Enjoy local entertainment and a finely crafted five-course dinner. Each course is created using fresh local ingredients that celebrate our diversity.” Tickets $40, downtownsurreybia.com, 604-580-2321.

Mad Hatter’s Strawberry Tea and Tour: On June 28 at Surrey Art Gallery, Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) welcomes the summer with a chance to wear a fun hat, and enjoy fresh art and luscious local strawberries. At 13750 88th Ave., 604-501-5566.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Ukrainian Catholic Church/Holy Cross holds a sale of pyrohy and cabbage rolls on the last Saturday of the month from 9 am to 1 pm, at 13753-108th Ave., Surrey. Call 778-707-9105 for large orders.

WRESTLING

All Star Wrestling Presents “WrestleReunion VIII” event Saturday, June 23 at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Alice McKay building, featuring former WWE and Impact Wrestling star “Masterpiece” Chris Masters, former UFC star “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, honorees Diamond Timothy Flowers and Buddy Wayne, plus Girls Gone Wrestling (Bambi Hall vs Izzy McQueen), more. Info: 604-710-0872, allstar-wrestling.com.

COMMUNITY

Pop-Up Junk Drop: On select dates, City of Surrey events allow residents of the city to drop of unwanted items that can’t be put out during regular waste-collection service, at Surrey Operations Centre, 6651 148 St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates for 2018 include June 16 and July 14. Waste Collection Hotline: 604-590-7289, or visit surrey.ca.

Newton Talks community event features guest speaker MLA Harry Bains, on Thursday, June 14, noon start, at Greek Corner. “A monthly networking forum for businesses and community to establish a voice for Newton that improves business opportunities, revitalize the area, and creates a sustainable future for the community.” At #123-7218 King George Blvd.

SENIORS

Chair exercise and yoga: Free sessions offered at Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey in month of June, for South Asian seniors over age 55. “The one-hour class is conducted by trained instructor on Fridays from 10.30 to 11.30 am at Shanti Niketan hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th St., Surrey. Project funded by Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors program for Hindi-speaking seniors. To register, call 604-507-9945.

Tennis Club for Seniors (55+) plays Tuesday and Friday at Newton Athletic Park courts from 9 a.m. to noon. “Come join us. We welcome all abilities and play for fun and exercise.” Contact Newton Seniors Centre or Jan McLellan, 604-502-7844.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

YOUTH

Surrey Rides: A series of skateboard, scooter and bike events, to Sept. 8 at youth parks across Surrey. “Riders 21 years of age and under collect points in each competition. Those with the most points will compete in the Finals. Stop by to enjoy a live DJ, BBQ and the impressive skills and energy these young riders bring.” Info: surrey.ca/surreyrides.

VISUAL ART

Public Art Bus Tour operated by Surrey Art Gallery on Tuesday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Surrey, Vancouver and North Vancouver. Fee $39, includes bag lunch. “Discover how public art is transforming urban spaces where you live, work, and play, from large, iconic monuments to the smallest artist treatments like railings, benches, and pavements. The 20+ artworks on the tour animate buildings, parks, streets, plazas, and more.” Register under Events section at surrey.ca/publicart.

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” to Aug. 5.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

WORKSHOPS

Women in Firefighting Workshops: Surrey Fire Service will be hosting one-day workshops for women who are interested in exploring a career in firefighting. “These one-day workshops will give you a taste of what it’s like to work for Surrey Fire Service and the skills needed to succeed as a firefighter.” Events on June 16 and July 14, at Surrey Fire Central Training Facility, 14923 64th Ave. Fee is $30. Contact John Lehmann, JLehmann@surrey.ca. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/26571.aspx.

SPORTS/REC

Rugged Maniac returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 14, as the “Vancouver” edition of the obstacle race, featuring five kilometres of track and 25 obstacles. Info: ruggedmaniac.com/events/vancouver.

BUSINESS

Surrey Board of Trade’s networking event Tuesday, June 19 (6 p.m. start) at 5 Star Catering, 5640 188 St. “Enjoy an evening of beverages, appetizers, good music, and great company while networking with Surrey’s growing and diverse business community.” Free for SBOT members. Info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-581-7130.

Surrey Board of Trade’s 54th Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner on Wednesday, June 27 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will also celebrate the 100th birthday of the Surrey Board of Trade. Call 604-581-7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

WALKS/RUNS

11th annual Surrey WALK for ALS at Bear Creek Park on Saturday, June 16, with registration starting at 11 a.m. “Volunteers, families and friends are gathering once again to raise funds and awareness for people living with ALS,” as part of nationwide signature event. Info: walkforals.ca.

REUNIONS

Class of 1998 reunion for Johnston Heights, Fleetwood Park, North Surrey Secondary schools, on June 23 at River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. Search for event on eventbrite.ca, email warman_brian@yahoo.com or call 778-995-5976.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Roy at 604-593-1918 or Lyla at 604-594-2860.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

HEALTH

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians are auditioning now for their 2018 show. “If you sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument or have any other theatrical talent, and would like to be a part of this fun-loving group of seniors, then we invite you to come out to a rehearsal and meet the troupe. We rehearse every Monday at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue.” Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Surrey RCMP accepts volunteer applications “from individuals with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs,” via surrey.rcmp.ca. “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.