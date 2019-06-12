SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for June 12 and beyond

Surrey-based The Hip Show band performs the songs of The Tragically Hip this Saturday night (June 15) at Shannon Hall in Cloverdale. See listing under Concerts. (file photo)

THEATRE/STAGE

“The Elixir of Love”: Young People’s Opera Society of BC brings the comic opera of Donizetti to Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre from June 20 to 23 (five show times), 13750 88th Ave. “The opera will be sung in English, and in admiration of the cultural diversity of the city of Surrey, set in Punjab. A fun blend of Italian opera with South Asian accents of glorious costume, exciting dance and deep tradition – and with the generous help of the local South Asian community, it is a magic blend indeed!” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Ivan Coyote: Chest Air” show on Thursday, June 27 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave., 7:30 p.m. “With the nuanced and finely-honed timing of a gifted storyteller, Ivan Coyote grapples with complex and intensely personal issues such as gender identity, family, class, social justice, and queer liberation – always with a generous heart and a quick wit.” Audience advisory: strong language. Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Legally Blonde Jr.”: Advanced students at SMASH Theatre Company bring hit musical to Surrey Arts Centre’ Main Stage from June 27 to 29, 13750 88 Ave. “A fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show’s instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass – leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink!” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

CONCERTS

The Hip Show and Fo Fighters tribute bands (music by The Tragically Hip and Foo Fighters) perform at Shannon Hall in Cloverdale on Saturday, June 15 as part of Cloverdale Concerts series. Doors at 7:30pm. No minors. Cash bar. Tickets and info: showpass.com.

Marcos Witt: Christian singer/pastor at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on July 13, in event presented by United For Jesus International, for “a night of worship and exaltation where he will share the word of God.” At 6250 144th St. Tickets range from $35 to $100, 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

SALES/CRAFTS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

FATHER’S DAY

Father’s Day Open House at Historic Stewart Farm: Bring out the little boy in your dad with this day all about trains on the scenic grounds of the Historic Stewart Farm, on Sunday, June 16. Chat with members of the Greater Vancouver Garden Railway Club and watch model trains as they chug around the farm grounds. Treat dad to lunch from a food truck and learn a little about Surrey’s railway past. At 13723 Crescent Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 604-592-6956.

DANCE

“Swan Lake”: Coastal City Ballet closes the 2018-2019 season with its critically acclaimed production, with choreography by Irene Schneide and score by Pytor Tchaikovsky, on Saturday, June 15 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey, 7:30 p.m. curtain. “Glorious costumes and imaginative sets bring this heart wrenching love story to life. Schneider delivers a modern twist to this must see timeless classic that the whole family will love.” Tickets: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Shiamak Vancouver: “Summer Funk – The SHAADI Musical” at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on June 29, 6 p.m., 6250 144th St. “The biggest celebration in all Indian families is a wedding, a shaadi and the perfect way to celebrate is dance! So, this year, the students from SHIAMAK Vancouver are bringing the dhamaal of Shaadi, the tadka of dance and some over-the-top storytelling in the most epic musical at SHIAMAK Summer Funk 2019.” Tickets: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

SPORTS/REC

Burns Bog Charity Golf Tournament: 6th annual event Saturday, June 22, noon to 6 p.m. at Eaglequest Coyote Creek. Tickets $80 via ray@bcgolfpages.com. “It is a great tournament for a great cause and the Major Series of Putting will be onsite offers a chance for the Ultimate Las Vegas Golf Experience,” with dinner. Info: bcgolfpages.com.

Surrey Rides skateboard event series at various parks in Surrey from June 8 to Sept. 7, on select dates. “Surrey Rides is open to riders 21 years of age and under, and all skill levels are invited to come to various Youth Parks to build confidence and sharpen their skills in a safe and competitive environment.” Info and schedule: surrey.ca/surreyrides.

FAMILY

“Park Play Palooza” event at Francis Park, 15951 83rd Ave., Surrey, on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Celebrate the start of summer with Park Play Palooza – the annual kick-off event for Surrey’s free Park Play summer drop-in program for kids. Park Play Palooza returns this summer with a tropical twist. Join us for a “Pa-luau” in the park: Dance to live entertainment by the Langley Ukulele Ensemble, watch a dazzling magic show at 12pm. Play games, try a new sport, and enjoy plenty of other free family fun.” Rain or shine. Dress in your tropical wear, pack a picnic.

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale. All events are free to attend,” at Don Christian Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and Clayton Hall. For dates and other details, call 604-598-7960 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

FESTIVALS

Surrey Greek Food Festival: Annual event features food, dance and cultural fun from June 7 to 16 at Greek Orthodox church at 13181 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: surreygreekfoodfest.com, 604-496-5099, Facebook.com/SurreyGreek.

Surrey Fest Downtown: 21st annual community event on Saturday, June 15, at Holland Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live music, vendors, crafts and food presented by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA). Performances by party bands Trilojay and Big Easy Funk Ensemble, among others. Admission is free. Info: downtownsurreybia.com.

5X Festival: A “South Asian millennial festival showcasing the best of music, art, film and fashion,” at venues in Surrey and Vancouver from June 12 to 16. “With over 12,000 attendees in 2018, 2019 will see us move closer to the dream of a world class festival and conference showcasing contemporary desi culture from around the globe,” says a post at 5xfest.com. Events include a free “5X Block Party” at Surrey’s Central City Plaza on Saturday, June 15, at 13450 102nd Ave, featuring Mickey Singh, Raja Kumari, Intense, Malinder Tooray, Decibel Entertainment and more.

Surrey Pride Festival: Annual community event planned on June 29 at Central City Shopping Centre’s plaza area, where the organization’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated with a party from 3 to 8 p.m. Attractions to include live music, drag, lip sync, vendor booths, a family zone and more. Surreypride.ca.

Surrey Canada Day event at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale on Monday, July 1, featuring headliner Our Lady Peace, Bif Naked, rides, food, Cloverdale Rodeo zone, sensory-friendly space and zip line and much more. At 17728 64 Ave. from 10 a.m., with fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m. For more details, go to surrey.ca/canadaday.

TALKS

“A Panel Discussion: Shaping Surrey’s Future 2019”: The future of Surrey’s downtown core is focus of panel discussion hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA on the afternoon of Thursday, June 13 at Civic Hotel, 13475 Central Ave. “Expert panelists will converse about the next phase of the highly talked about neighbourhood within one of Canada’s fastest growing cities. Panelists include Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum; PCI Developments Partner Tim Grant, Safe Software Co-Founder and Vice President of Development Dale Lutz as well as Simon Fraser University (SFU) Vice President Joanne Curry. The panel will be moderated by Rajveer Hundal, a partner at PwC Vancouver Assurance Group.

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

COMMUNITY

11th Annual Philippines Day Event on Sunday, June 16, at Bridgeview Park Community Centre, 11475-126A St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Food, dance, music and more, featuring Santacruzan Parade of Queens, Princesses & Flowers. Info: facebook.com/SPIDSGroup.

Pop-Up Junk Drop events in Surrey: Get rid of household items you can’t put out during your regular waste collection service on select Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Surrey Operations Centre Parking Lots, 6651 148th St. Remaining event dates for 2019 include July 7, Aug. 11. Waste Collection Hotline: 604-590-7289.

FOOD/DRINKS

Kwantlen St. Winter Market and Food Truck Festival held Saturdays, to June 20, at KPU’s Surrey campus, 12666 72nd Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor/outdoor event, at Main Building, free parking, live entertainment. Farm Fresh Events: farmfreshevents@gmail.com, 778-688-3663, kwantlenstmarket.ca.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

Newton Talks events hosted by Newton BIA offer dialogue about events and issues in the community. On Wednesday, June 12, from 6 to 7 p.m., Acting Staff Sgt. Trevor Dinwoodie of Surrey RCMP will speak about Police Mental Health Outreach Team in event at OPTIONS Early Years Centre, #100-6846 King George Blvd. Refreshments will be served. FREE; Registration required.

COMEDY

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956. “Worlds of Wonder” exhibit made of LEGO on view to Sept. 8, in collaboration with Vancouver’s Community for Adult Fans of LEGO.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

AWARDS

Surrey Arts & Business Awards: Annual event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, with awards in categories of Philanthropy, Cultural Ambassador, Legacy, Arts & Innovation and Music, on the morning of Friday, June 14 at Civic Hotel. BC’s Tourism, Arts & Culture Minister, Lisa Beare, will be the keynote speaker. Info: businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0344.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Omer Arbel: Particles for the Built World,” to June 16; “Fischli and Weiss: The Way Things Go,” to June 16; “The Built World Around Us: A Juried Photography Exhibit,” to Aug. 17; “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia,” to February 2020.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

BUSINESS

Surrey Board of Trade hosts its Annual General Meeting at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.) on June 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Following the business portion of the event, Terry Abel, Executive Vice President of the Canadian Association or Petroleum Producers, will provide a Pipeline Update and State of the Oil and Gas Industry.” Tickets and info: call 604-581-7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

OUTDOORS/NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

WALKS/RUNS

2019 Surrey Walk to End ALS at Bear Creek Park on Saturday, June 15, with walk start at 12:30 p.m. Walk co-ordinator: Andrew Kong, surreywalk@alsbc.ca, call 1-800-708-3228 ext. 229, or visit walktoendals.ca.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.